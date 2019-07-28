Editor’s note: This is the last in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State’s 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks’ annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — It seems as if the last time Jacksonville State didn’t have Cade Stinnett on its roster, Bill Burgess was the head coach.
The left-footed Stinnett redshirted in 2014, was a backup place-kicker in 2015 and started in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He made second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference in 2017 and finished with 250 points, which are sixth-most in school history.
On top of that, he also handled kickoffs last year.
Considering what an important job that place-kicker is, it’s no small loss when a three-year starter graduates.
Punter and long snapper are in good hands, and JSU has several people with experience returning punts and kicks.
Let’s take a look at what we know and don’t know about the Gamecocks’ special teams:
The lineup
Bryant Wallace (R-So.), Josh Brady (Sr.), Jason Pierce (So.), Preston Knight (Jr.), Parker Holland (Jr.).
What we know
Pierce handled punting chores last year and is back. He averaged 41.4 yards a punt, and that ranked second in the OVC.
The Gamecocks have one of the best back to snap the ball in Brady, who is a senior. HERO Sports named Brady second-team All-American last year. He has snapped the ball about 300 times in his Jacksonville State career for punts and kicks.
Wide receiver Daniel Byrd returned punts last year and was reliable. He’s back again this year. The job of returning kickoffs was traded around some last year, as it always seems to be, but running back Jalen Greene and cornerback Yul Gowdy are back after handling the position at times.
What we don’t know
Pierce was a quality place-kicker and punter at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga.
He handled the punting position last season partly because it was open and the place-kicking job was taken.
He’ll get a shot at kicking extra points and field goals. After a year of action in every game, getting on the field for college action won’t be new to him.
Wallace and Holland will compete for the kicking job, and Knight is part of the punting group.
The job of holding for kicks is up for grabs.
They said it
“He’s a leader. I don’t think I’ve ever had a snapper that’s a better team leader than he is. He’s on the leadership committee. Just solid guy. Gets along with everybody on the team. Everybody knows who he is. Proud of him and what he’s accomplished so far.” — Head coach John Grass on why Brady is as important to the team as he is
Up next
Jacksonville State’s media day, which will be Tuesday. Grass and about two dozen players will be available to discuss the Gamecocks and the new season.