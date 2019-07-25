Editor's note: This is the third in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — The way it used to go at Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks' tight ends were responsible for blocking, blocking, blocking and … oh, yeah, more blocking.
Since John Grass arrived at Jacksonville State as offensive coordinator in 2013 until the beginning of last season, the most balls the tight end caught in a season was 16. Spencer Goffigan caught that many that season, and it took him 15 games to do it.
Now, the tight end is a much more diverse weapon in the Jacksonville State offense.
JSU junior Trae Barry caught 32 passes last year for 503 yards and a touchdown. Backup Landon Rice was no slouch in the passing game, either, as he latched onto 18 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.
Barry stands 6-foot-7, weighs 235 pounds and played quarterback in high school, but he's found a niche in college by catching passes instead of throwing them. As a freshman in 2017, he made 10 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. That helped him land on the second team of the All-Ohio Valley Conference squad. He was first team last year and is a preseason first-team pick this year by vote of the league's coaches and communications directors.
The Gamecocks will have plenty of elite pass-catchers at wide receiver in Josh Pearson, Jamari Hester and K.J. Stepherson, but they won't ignore the tight end. Barry and Rice (6-5, 250 pounds) are too good to ignore.
Let's look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' tight end situation:
The lineup
Trae Barry (Jr.), Colt Smith (Fr.), Landon Rice (R-Jr.), Tylan Grable (R-Fr.).
What we know
Barry and Rice are solid enough that they could help carry the passing game if injury decimates the receiving corps.
Barry, in particular, is tough to guard, and not just because he's 6-7 with long arms.
“Trae has made some plays and he can really run," Grass said last season. "He’s a tall guy that has some ball skills, and it becomes a matchup problem with him.”
Rice proved himself last year in his first season after transferring from Auburn.
The two were especially good in the five-overtime loss to Kennesaw State at the end of the regular season. Barry caught five passes for a team-high 115 yards, and Rice made three catches for 44 yards.
What we don't know
What happens if Barry and Rice get hurt?
Smith and Grable are young, and neither has played in a game. It would help if JSU can develop one more good, solid tight end.
Smith is a true freshman from Mars Hill Bible, while Grable is a redshirt-freshman from Wilkinson County High in Gordon, Ga. He was a high school quarterback who missed his senior season because of injury.
They said it
"We have used our tight ends some in past years, and we would like to use them more, because they are a threat. I think all of our tight ends can catch the ball really well." — John Grass last season
