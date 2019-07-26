Editor's note: This is the sixth in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — With graduation, Jacksonville State's defensive line got a lot younger.
Gamecocks fans already know that their team lost some important parts on the defensive line, but exactly how bad was it?
Defensive ends E.J. Moss, Monty Young, Joseph Roberts, Justin Thomas-Thornton and Denzil Ware are gone. So are defensive tackles Randy Robinson and Connor Christian, a pair of All-Ohio Valley Conference selections last season.
They combined for 94 career starts, which are a lot to replace at one time.
It wasn't like this was a surprise. Jacksonville State head coach John Grass and his staff have prepared for this day, but that's still a lot of experience to have to replace. The new-look defensive front will have a heady tradition to carry, as well — JSU has led the league in rush defense and total defense in each of the previous three seasons, and the line had a big say in that.
At the two inside spots, Montrez Lang and Tyre McKinney are seniors, and both have played significant snaps as reserve players. Lang has 10 career starts, which makes him the new veteran of the defensive line.
Tre' Threat played his first year at JSU last year after transferring from Auburn, and he seemed more and more comfortable and productive as the season went along. Still, JSU likes to play at least two and probably three different guys at each of the four defensive line positions in each game.
To get an addition veteran presence to the line, JSU has shifted Nuka Yobo from offensive line to defensive tackle.
Let's take a look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' defensive line situation:
The lineup
Tre' Threat (Sr.), Tacorrie Russell (R-So.), D.J. Coleman (So.), Phillip Hopkins (Fr.), Kyle Holt (Fr.), Markeyce Troutman (R-Fr.), Christian Brown (Fr.), Walker Harris (Fr.), Dillon Campbell (R-Jr.), Lemuel Gordon (Fr.), Matthew Muncher (R-Fr.), Anthony Nesby (R-Fr.), Nuka Yobo (R-Sr.), Nahum Horton (R-Jr.), Jackson Luttrell (Fr.), Ty Minshew (R-Sr.), Chris Hardie (Fr.), Dacorrion West (Fr.), Tyre McKinney (Sr.), George Bento (Fr.), Montrez Lang (R-Sr.).
What we know
Lang and McKinney will play at defensive tackle, and redshirt freshman Anthony Nesby made a good impression in the spring. He'll get playing time, too. He played in three games last year, and because of the NCAA's reformed redshirt rules, he was able to retain his year of eligibility.
Threat will have a chance to shine at defensive end, although he is recovering from a knee injury. So will redshirt freshman Matthew Muncher, an Oxford High graduate. He impressed in the spring.
D.J. Coleman is a sophomore who played in 11 games last year, and he'll get a chance to play more this season.
What we don't know
The guys mentioned above will fit somewhere, but for now, it's unclear who will fill out the rest of the playing rotation.
The Gamecocks signed eight defensive tackles/ends this past year, including Bento, a defensive tackle who enrolled early. Hopkins, a defensive end, was rated a two-star prospect by 247sports.com.
We also don't know how significantly Yobo will fit into the picture. That'll be figured out in preseason practice.
In the past, JSU has been reluctant to ask true freshman linemen to play important roles. Even Robinson, a stalwart up front, was pushed into the picture as a freshman because of an injury. This year, folks are going to get some chances.
They said it
“Depth is a key issue. ... Even though you've got guys coming back in those areas, you need some depth." — John Grass, this past spring
Up next
