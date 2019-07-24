Editor's note: This is the second in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — Sports writers and broadcasters who cover the Ohio Valley Conference named Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper as the league's preseason offensive player of the year.
But, Cooper has plenty of help, and if he wins the postseason version of the award, it's going to mean that the Gamecocks' receiver corps held up its end with a big year.
Near the end of last season, Josh Pearson said, "I would say we've got one of the best receiving corps in the nation. Our quarterbacks can go to anybody on that field at any given time, and our guy will make a play. This is what we worked for — summer, spring. This is what we prayed for. They can take away one guy, but the next guy will step up."
That was last year. This year, JSU might be even deeper at receiver.
Whether it's the best group of receivers JSU has ever had, who's to say? Still, there's certainly a lot of talent at the position.
Pearson is coming off an All-America season, and Jamari Hester took a huge step forward in the second half of last season. Daniel Byrd is a dependable pass-catcher as well. Also, there's transfer K.J. Stepherson, who shined at Notre Dame before heading South.
Let's look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' wide receiver situation:
The lineup
K.J. Stepherson (R-Jr.), Ed Gipson (Fr.), Jerad Washington (R-Sr.), Daniel Byrd (R-Sr.), Josh Pearson (R-Sr.), Ahmad Edwards (R-Fr.), DeQuan Charleston (R-So.), Ja'Quan Scales (R-So.), Isaiah Hicks (R-So.), Dave Russell III (R-Fr.), Tripp Daniels (Fr.), Jamari Hester (R-Sr.), Logan McVay (R-So.).
What we know
Pearson (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and Hester (6-7, 210) will get looks from the NFL all season long. JSU's annual Pro Day next spring, in which scouts come to campus to check out draft-eligible players, should be an adventure.
Pearson caught 67 passes for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns. That's just short of Josh Barge's school record for receiving yards, as he picked up 1,145 yards in 2015. The touchdowns are a school record, however, and rank second in OVC history.
Hester has played a lot over the past three seasons, but in the second half of last season, the "switch flipped" for him, as head coach John Grass likes to say. Hester played in all 13 games, but 31 of his 59 catches and seven of his 11 touchdowns came in the final five contests.
Byrd was an underrated receiver a year ago. He didn't turn in as many big plays as Pearson and Hester, but he caught 36 passes for 392 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He always finds a way to get open.
Stepherson is ready and has two years of eligibility after catching a combined 44 passes in 2016-17 at Notre Dame.
What we don't know
Stepherson looked fantastic this spring. Could he thrive over Pearson and Hester? In some instances, he could. Pearson and Hester are proven and dependable, but Stepherson will get his chances.
Don't count out Edwards, who took advantage of the recent change in NCAA redshirt rules to appear in four games last season. That allowed him to keep his year of eligibility. He caught two passes for 24 yards.
Also, Washington hasn't played a lot, but he did catch 10 passes for 97 yards last season. What role will Edwards and Washington play?
True freshman Ed Gipson was rated a three-star prospect out of Pelham High School. You can't have too many wide receivers.
They said it
"I feel like I accepted my role on this team, and I play wherever I'm needed. I'm willing to help the team any way possible, and I feel like that made me a more consistent player. I want to help out my brothers." — Hester on his increased role last season
Up next
The Gamecocks have two solid tight ends in Trae Barry and Landon Rice as well as a couple of younger guys who might develop as well.