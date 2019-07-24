Editor's note: This is the first in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day July 30.
JACKSONVILLE — The last time Jacksonville State didn't win the Ohio Valley Conference football championship was also the last time the Gamecocks didn't have the first-team all-league quarterback.
That's all the way back to 2013 when Eastern Illinois won the OVC with first-team selection Jimmy Garoppolo behind center.
Since then, JSU has had Eli Jenkins (2014, 2015, 2016), Bryant Horn (2017) and Zerrick Cooper (2018) at quarterback, and they all won OVC first-team honors. They led their teams to league championships, too.
As JSU prepares for its annual media day Tuesday, which signals the start of preseason camp, it's the perfect time to take stock of the Gamecocks' roster, position by position. Today, we're starting with the quarterbacks, which has been a centerpiece position on the Gamecocks' five league championship teams in the past five years.
This is the first of a nine-part analysis of JSU's roster, where we look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' quarterback situation:
The lineup
Zerrick Cooper (R-Jr.), Chappelle Wade (R-Fr.), Zion Webb (R-So.), Dalton Etheridge (R-Sr.), Jake Wisener (R-Fr.), Aaron Graham (Fr.).
What we know
In his first year with JSU, Cooper put together a season to remember. He threw for 3,416 yards, which rank fourth in OVC history. His 32 touchdown passes are third — the most by a league quarterback since Eastern Illinois' Tony Romo threw 34 in 2002.
Head coach John Grass has said often that Cooper has an NFL arm, and with an experienced group of receivers back, he'll get plenty of chances to display his strength again this season.
Cooper, a transfer from Clemson, was named the preseason OVC offensive player of the year by a media panel. With Cooper in charge, Jacksonville State averaged a league-high 40 points a game in 2018.
Webb is a brilliant backup. Last season, he appeared in 10 games, completing 55.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and only one interception. He rushed for 412 yards, which ranked third on the team.
He could start on most OVC teams, and if something happened to Cooper, Webb is good enough to keep the Gamecocks in the league championship race. JSU fans will see him regularly this season, as Grass has made it clear in the past that he likes giving his backup quarterback regular time on the field.
What we don't know
If Cooper or Webb got hurt, who would be the chief backup?
That race is wide open. Wade appeared in one game and threw a couple of passes, completing one. Wisener played in three games but didn't throw a pass. He rushed four times for 17 yards. Etheridge is an interesting addition. He originally signed with Jacksonville State and played in nine games in 2015. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 30 yards and rushed 12 times for 33 yards.
He then joined the Gamecocks' baseball team, left for West Georgia in 2017, and returned to JSU in time for practice this past spring.
They said it
"I got 13 games under my belt last year. So, I'm more confident in myself to go out there and read defenses and make more plays. I gave the ball to playmakers when it was time to. I just did my job. I did everything a quarterback should do, but I've got things to work on, like read defenses, throw a better ball. That's why we have spring ball and the off-season." — Cooper, this past spring
Up next
Jacksonville State’s wide receiver corps is deep and talented, led by Josh Pearson and Jamari Hester. They're not the only ones worth discussing, however.