Editor's note: This is the seventh in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — Jalen Choice was a surprise last year.
After two years as a reserve for Jacksonville State, he moved into the starting lineup at linebacker and wound up leading the team in tackles. He posted 88 stops as the starting weakside linebacker, which was 77 more than he had the previous year.
He earned second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for his efforts.
This year, he's not so much of a surprise. He made the preseason All-OVC first team, and with him, Christian Wafford and Zack Woodard back, the linebacker corps as a whole is expected to be strong.
Wafford started at strongside linebacker and made 48 tackles. Woodard backed up three-year starter Quan Stoudemire, who has graduated, but Woodard logged plenty of time on the field, finishing with 30 stops. Now it's his turn.
But the bellcow of the linebackers is Choice, who is a prime example of what a football player should do when he gets his chance.
“He always had the talent to play,” JSU coach John Grass said last season. “A lot of times, you just have to grow up. He’s matured. He’s matured in a lot of ways. He’s matured as a student. He’s matured as a person. And, he’s matured as a player.”
Let's take a look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' linebacker situation:
The lineup
Laletia Hale (Fr.), Zack Woodard (R-So.), Stevonte Tullis (R-So.), Zsajuan Powe (R-So.), Phillip Russell (R-So.), Brandon Hudgins (Fr.), Jalen Choice (R-Sr.), Cole Corkren (R-Sr.), Ryan Jewell (Fr.), Aaron Zawacki (R-So.), Marshall Clark (R-Fr.), Licedrick Varner (R-So.), Christian Wafford (R-Sr.).
What we know
Choice, Wafford and Woodard will play plenty of snaps, and they'll back a young defensive line. They're proven, so that will help a unit that ranked first in run defense and total defense in each of the past three seasons.
Woodard isn't bad in pass coverage, having made three interceptions last year. Wafford broke up four passes.
Choice is expected to be one of the leaders on the defense, and he seemed to fit in that role this past spring.
What we don't know
After Wafford, Woodard and Choice, who will play?
Russell is back after served as the top reserve weakside linebacker, making seven tackles in limited action.
Powe played in a couple of games and made six tackles. He redshirted his first season on campus, so he hasn't played much in two years. Even so, he rated a two-star recruit by Scout.com out of Blount High School.
The 2019 recruiting class brought in three players who could help eventually at linebacker.
Hudgins, who is from Eufaula, was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com out of high school. Hale was rated a two-star prospect out of Carver-Montgomery. Hewell was a two-star player out of Pelham.
Years ago, it was unusual for JSU to get players with any stars by their names, but now, the Gamecocks are getting at least a half-dozen in each class.
They said it
“I feel like we’re going to live up to JSU expectations. I feel like we’re going to come together and gel. We’re almost there. I see steady improvement every day, so we’re going to get there.” — Jalen Choice, at the end of spring practice
Up next
Jacksonville State’s secondary is back almost intact. This should be a strength of the Gamecocks' defense.