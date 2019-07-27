Editor's note: This is the eighth in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — It's hard to imagine any FCS school in the country that's in better shape in its defensive backfield than Jacksonville State.
Not only do the Gamecocks return both starting safeties and both cornerbacks, they also return the chief backups at all four positions, although one has changed positions. The coaches who handle those positions are back, too: defensive coordinator Kelvin Sigler manages the safeties, while defensive passing game coordinator Owen Kilgore coaches the cornerbacks.
JSU has some talent in the defensive backfield, too. Senior safety Marlon Bridges has made first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference three straight times, and he is a preseason pick to make it four in a row. The other safety, Traco Williams, was a second-team pick last year.
Yul Gowdy and Jacquez Payton are back at cornerback, and both have drawn compliments from head coach John Grass before. Gowdy made the OVC's all-newcomer team last year.
Let's take a look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' defensive backs:
The lineup
George Steele (R-Fr.), Yul Gowdy (R-So.), Jacquez Payton (R-Jr.), Jamias Presley (R-Fr.), Malik Feaster (So.), Bradley Flott (R-So.), Marcus Carter (R-Jr.), Tre Bendolph (R-So.), Marlon Bridges (R-Sr.), Ja'Cobie Lofton (R-Fr.), Jeremiah Harris (R-So.), Brandon Pugh (R-So.), Myles Brown (R-Fr.), Malik Thompson (R-Jr.), Charles Crawford (Jr.), Darius Joiner (R-So.), Marquez Henry (Fr.), Traco Williams (Sr.), Hudson Petty (Fr.).
What we know
Gowdy is a second-year starter at cornerback and Payton is in his third season on the first team. Both are expected to play plenty. Bridges and Williams (a third-year starter) are two of the rocks of the defense.
Bridges had 69 tackles last season, despite dealing with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. Williams had 66 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. Payton broke up a team-high 12 passes, and Gowdy was second with 10.
Feaster and Joiner played plenty off the bench. In fact, Feaster started four games and Joiner two, usually when JSU began the game with more than four defensive backs.
Crawford returns at safety. He played in seven games last year, including both FCS playoff games. Dequan Charleston was a backup cornerback last year, but he is now at wide receiver.
What we don't know
Among the young defensive backs, who will play much?
If everyone stays healthy, there won't be a ton of opportunities with the defense, but if someone goes down, that changes.
It's tough to play as a freshman for JSU at defensive back. In fact, Bridges, Payton and Gowdy all redshirted their first season on campus.
Steele, Lofton and Brown all played last year as true freshman but not enough that they couldn't redshirt and keep their year of eligibility. The NCAA allows players to appear in up to four games and still be able to redshirt.
On National Signing Day, Grass mentioned Petty as a quality athlete, and it will be interesting to see what he does. However, keep in mind that part of the reason he was brought up was Petty was recruited out of Whitewell (Tenn.) High School by Kilgore, who graduated from Whitewell.
They said it
"All I want to do this spring is get everyone around me better, and if I do that, I'll be better. I want all my DBs to come out with perfect technique. When I see them do better, it makes me want to do better.” — Yul Gowdy, talking about how some of the defensive backs stayed after practice to work extra
