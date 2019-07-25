Editor's note: This is the fourth in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE — There's no Troymaine Pope, DeMarcus James or Roc Thomas, but that doesn't mean Jacksonville State has no talent in its running back room.
The top two runners from a year ago are back in junior Jaelen Greene and sophomore Michael Matthews. Sophomore Uriah West is back, too, after showing flashes at times last season.
All three probably got more carries a year ago than they would have if Tramel Terry had been healthy. Terry deal with leg issues, which limited him to five games and 128 rushing yards.
Leander Burrowes is gone, too. After spending the bulk of his career as a scout-team member, Burrowes stepped up a year ago and shined. He rushed 49 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns, mostly as the Gamecocks' designated short-yardage back.
Let's look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' running backs situation:
The lineup
Dakota Chapman (R-So.), Uriah West (So.), Michael Matthews (R-So.), Jaelen Greene (Jr.), Colton Shirley (So.), Kelvin Wallace II (R-Fr.), Austin Kinsey (R-Fr.), Gabriel Webb (R-So.).
What we know
Greene, Matthews and West all had moments last year and should be dependable again this season.
Greene led the team in rushing with 723 yards on 134 carries. He gradually took control of the feature running back spot toward the end of the season, rushing for 92 yards against Kennesaw State and 121 against East Tennessee State in the FCS playoffs.
He's got great outside speed, but don't let his size (5-foot-9, 202 pounds) fool you. He can run physical, too, as he showed as the season went along.
Matthews (5-11, 209) was a capable backup, picking up 419 yards on 67 carries. He had 78 yards in a win over Eastern Illinois.
West (6-0, 225) didn't play a lot early or late last season in his first year on campus, but he got the ball at times and showed some ability. Against Murray State, he had six carries for 58 yards and then 50 yards on 10 attempts against Tennessee-Martin. That accounted for more than half of his season action, which totaled 31 carries for 195 yards.
If someone gets hurt, Jacksonville State will have somebody seasoned to turn to.
What we don't know
We don't know who'll win the starting job. All three showed they are capable. Greene started seven games last year, while Terry started four and Matthews two.
Also, Burrowes became a bigger and bigger weapon last season as the short-yardage guy, and now the Gamecocks will have to decide how to replace him.
Greene, Matthews and West are solid as power runners, but Burrowes seemed to have a knack of finding that one extra yard that made the difference between failure and a first down or touchdown.
They said it
"You look back at tape on his high school days and at Cincinnati, he's got power and speed. So, he can run the ball inside, and if you give him a crease, he can hit it and take it the distance." — John Grass last season about Jaelen Greene
Up next
The Gamecocks usually have one of the best offensive lines in the FCS, and this year should be no different.