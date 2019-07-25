Editor's note: This is the fifth in a nine-part series breaking down Jacksonville State's 2019 roster position by position leading up to the Gamecocks' annual media day July 30.
Previous installments:
Part 4: Running backs
Part 3: Tight ends
Part 2: Wide receivers
Part 1: Quarterbacks
JACKSONVILLE — For all the quality quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends to wear Jacksonville State red and white in John Grass' time as head coach, the consistent strength of his offense has been the line.
The rest of the league recognizes that.
Last year, four of the five starting linemen made either first- or second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference: Tyler Scozzaro, B.J. Autry and Darius Anderson made first team, and Hunter Sosebee made second team.
That's the fourth straight year JSU has put at least four linemen on the all-league team. JSU had three in 2014, Grass' first year as the Gamecocks' head coach. In his only year as offensive coordinator (2013), JSU had only one linemen win all-league honors: center Max Holcombe, who made first team.
In 2011-12, JSU had no first-team linemen and one who made second team in 2011.
Now, it's like all-conference voters look at the JSU lineup to see who's good up front, then fill in the gaps with guys from other teams.
All this leaves quite the legacy for Jacksonville State's 2019 offensive line, which has lost Scozzaro (starting center) and Autry (starting guard) to graduation.
Anderson is back at guard, and Sosebee returns at tackle. Both made the preseason All-OVC team that coaches and communications directors picked this past week. Past that, it's open competition during preseason camp.
“We lost two guys from last year, but we’re building depth,” Anderson said this past spring. “We’ve got some young guys stepping up. We’ve got a rotation this year that I like.”
Let's take a look at what we know and don't know about the Gamecocks' offensive line situation:
The lineup
Tahj Lee (R-Fr.), Martavis Barber (Fr.), Cade Nayadley (Fr.), Cameron Hill (So.), Tyrese Slocum (R-So.), Tyler Pritchett (R-Jr.), Zack Cangelosi (R-So.), Branqavious Bussy (R-Sr.), Michael Shaddix (R-So.), Marquise Lavender (R-Jr.), Treylen Brown (Fr.), Hunter Sosebee (R-Sr.), Darius Anderson (R-Sr.), Ye'Majesty Sanders (R-So.), Gladstone Patterson (R-So.), DeAndre Butler (So.), Pete Brown (Jr.).
What we know
Anderson is the leader of the group, having started 19 games at right guard over two years. His teammates call him "Pancake" because he's good at driving opposing defensive linemen into the ground like a pancake.
Sosebee wasn't a full-time starter until last season but handled right tackle well all year. He and Anderson are experienced, well-liked by their teammates, and solid in all phases of the game.
The league's coaches and communications directors were right to put them on the preseason all-conference team.
What we don't know
Who is going to fill the other three starting spots? There are plenty of candidates.
At center, Slocum saw some time when Scozzaro was hurt last year. Butler, who started a game last year at guard, is getting a look at center, too.
Hill is getting a shot at guard, and so is Pritchett, a transfer from North Carolina.
At tackle, Sanders had a good spring and will be in the running for a starting spot. Shaddix was a part-time starter at tackle last year, and he'll play some this year, as well.
What about Nuka Yobo, who started about half the season last year at left tackle? He's been shifted to defensive line, where the Gamecocks can use depth there. The door isn't closed on him coming back to offense, but certainly, JSU would like to see others take charge at tackle.
They said it
“It starts with us, so we’ve got to be the most dominant unit on the field. To get the offense going, we’ve got to play as a unit and be a family.” — Anderson, this past spring
Up next
Jacksonville State’s defensive line is always a strength for the Gamecocks, and that shouldn't change this year, even with graduation hitting hard after last season.