STAYIN' ALIVE: Jimmerson's blast and her work in the circle carry Gamecocks in OVC tourney

OXFORD — Alexus Jimmerson came to the rescue.
With Jacksonville State scuffling in an elimination game of the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament, she pitched 4⅓ innings of calming relief in an 8-4 win over Austin Peay.
But, sorry, we're burying the lead:
Jimmerson broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning with a grand slam over the right field fence. It came with two outs.
It is her fifth hit this season and all are home runs. She has four homers total against all the other teams JSU has faced this season.
JSU (24-24) had no time to rest. Immediately afterward, the Gamecocks returned to the field to play Southeast Missouri in another elimination game. The winner will meet Eastern Kentucky in the championship round Saturday at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.
In the circle, Jimmerson (5-4) allowed three hits, one walk and one run. She struck out three.
She pitched in relief of Nicole Rodriguez, who worked 3⅔ innings. JSU led 4-1 before Austin Peay rallied with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth.
JSU got its other runs on Shelby Newsome's solo homer, which was her second of the season. Chaney Phillips delivered a two-run double off the fence, and Jada Terry singled home a run.
Terry delivered the biggest defensive play in the bottom of the fifth when Austin Peay's Brooke Pfefferle singled to Terry in left to drive home one run. Emily Moore tried to score as well, but Terry gunned her down at the plate for her team-leading fifth outfield assist of the year.