Champions, again.
Top-seeded Jacksonville State cruised past Morehead State 10-3 on Saturday to clinch the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament.
The Gamecocks swept through three tournament games in Marion, Ill., beating fourth-seeded Belmont, second-seeded Austin Peay and then the third-seeded Eagles. In a year to remember, Jax State began 5-9 but caught fire late, topping it off with the league's regular-season and tournament crowns. Saturday marked the Gamecocks' 12th straight win and 16th out of 17.
"As soon as I got out of the way, they went on a roll," JSU coach Jim Case joked with reporters in his postgame news conference. "It's been fun to watch. For the last six weeks or so, it's been pretty dog-gone good, and the last few weeks have been fantastic."
That @OVCSports feeling ... The Gamecocks claim their fifth OVC Tourney crown! pic.twitter.com/b3AMzW6ieP— JSU Baseball (@JSUBB) May 26, 2019
This marks JSU's fifth OVC tournament crown but first in a season in which it also took home the regular-season trophy. The NCAA baseball tournament selection show will be Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU. The 16 regional sites will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at NCAA.com and on NCAA social media platforms.
"They hung in there," Case said. "They continued to play hard, and they continued to believe, when maybe some people would question, 'Maybe this is going to be a mediocre year?' And it turned out to be an outstanding year."
On Saturday, starting pitcher Dylan Hathcock (3-0) turned in one of his biggest efforts of the season by working 6⅔ innings and allowing nine hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks. He struck out six. That's his second-longest outing of the year, after pitching seven innings in a regular-season win over Morehead State.
Devin Brown, starting at designated hitter for the first time this season, delivered three hits in four at-bats. They were his first hits of the tournament, and they mattered. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth inning, he doubled home Isaac Alexander to put the Gamecocks ahead for good. He also singled home two runs in the bottom of the fifth to put JSU up 6-1.
Alexander had reached on a triple, which brought home Nic Gaddis with the Gamecocks' first run. Alexander finished 3-for-5.
What to know
—Alex Webb was 1-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and an RBI. On his sacrifice fly, he barely missed a home run. He was 6-for-14 for the tournament with three doubles and five RBIs. He was named the tournament most valuable player.
—First baseman/designated hitter Alex Strachan, pitcher Garrett Farmer, outfielder Carson Crowe and Brown joined Webb on the all-tournament team.
—Strachan was 0-for-2 but walked three times and scored a run. He was 3-for-10 over JSU's three tourney games.
—Crowe was 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. He finished 5-for-13 in the tournament.
—Gaddis was 1-for-3 with an RBI. He also walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored three times.
—Nash Adams was 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He was 3-for-11 in the tournament.
—Corley Woods pitched the final 1⅔ innings to close out the win. He faced five batters and retired them all, with an assist to center fielder Tre Kirklin, who made a highlight catch to end the eighth inning.
Who said
—Case on the players not getting to experience an OVC tournament championship since 2014: "That upsets me, because there were some guys who would've loved to have the opportunity that we're fixing to have next week and to experience what we had this past weekend. Thank goodness the seniors we have — Nic Gaddis, (Austin) Brewster, (Cody) Willingham — were able to experience this before they left here.
—Case on his team's chances to be the second OVC team ever to win an NCAA regional, after Tennessee Tech last year: "We can be. Will we be? I don't know, because I think we'll have to play at the top of our game for that to happen. The one thing about it is (Tennessee Tech) proved you can do that. It's like that four-minute mile — everybody said you couldn't run it until somebody ran it."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will play in an NCAA regional May 31-June 3. The opponent and location will be released Monday.