Stand by your man: Grass defends Woodard's decision to leave team

JACKSONVILLE — For any Jacksonville State football fans who are upset with linebacker Zack Woodard for leaving the team with a month left in the regular season, John Grass has a couple of words he'd like you to hear:
Lay off.
Actually, he had a lot more to say than that. When asked after Saturday's 21-3 win over Southeast Missouri about Woodard entering the transfer portal, Grass launched into an answer that lasted more than nine minutes.
He defended his player and offered a bit of side commentary about the NCAA's transfer rules, which allow graduates to join another program without sitting out a year. Also, the NCAA is debating allowing all transfers a one-time exception where they won't have to sit out a season.
But Grass spent much of his answer on Woodard.
"Was I expecting that this week? No, but there was a lot that went into that," Grass said. "He did not make an emotional decision and do that all of a sudden. It was something we had discussed. It was something he had prayed around and thought about. None of our guys hold a vendetta or are mad at him or anything like that. I'll just quash all that stuff right now."
Grass said Woodard is working about 40 to 50 hours a week on an internship he needs to complete his degree, which he is expected to do at the end of this semester. Grass added that Woodard almost chose not to play this spring but ultimately decided to return to the team.
Woodard started six of seven games and had made 24 tackles before leaving.
He was a reserve linebacker in 2018 as a freshman but became a full-time starter in 2019. He made second-team All-OVC and also landed on the 53-player Athletic Director's Association All-Academic Team.
"I'm always going to be for the players. I'm going to wish him well and help him all I can help him. Zack is a high-character kid. He's done a lot for our football program," said Grass, who predicted Woodard will have to choose this summer between a high-paying business job or continuing with his schooling.
"You've got a flip side to that. You've got fans who are going to attack him and going to say, 'He's quitting on his team in the middle of the year.' Those guys aren't working 50 hours a week trying to play spring football, which is something we've never done before. In a normal year, we wouldn't be dealing with this right now.
"I'll defend him and say, 'Hey, he has played, and he has maintained that schedule during that time.'"
As an example, Grass pointed to last week's Sunday game at UT Martin.
"We had traffic problems on the way home, so instead of getting home at 10:30, we got home at 1:30. You get up and go to work the next day and then come practice football, it's kind of taxing," Grass said.
Bottom line, Grass said, is that transferring is part of college football, and "you've got to accept that." He added that if the NCAA membership approves the one-time exception, it will become more common.
He recalled that FBS programs have tried to recruit his players through coaches, family and friends. He mentioned All-OVC players Eli Jenkins, Siran Neal and Casey Dunn. Jenkins and Neal remained at JSU, while Dunn left for Auburn. Neal (Buffalo) and Dunn (Cleveland) are in the NFL now.
"I'm never going to dog a kid for transferring," Grass said. "I'm going to try to help him make a healthy decision for what's best for him and his family and our team. Zack is not leaving because he's upset with Jacksonville. Some will make it, 'Why's a guy up and quit during the middle of the year. Something must've made him mad or mistreated,' or all this stuff. Or, 'he's turning his back on his team.' It's none of that. None of that."
Grass added, "I love Zack Woodard. I love what he's done around here, and he's a class-act guy. I hope we don't lose anymore. I didn't want to lose Zack. I didn't. He made a decision for what he thought was best for his future."
So, why spend more than nine minutes discussing this issue? He said he wanted people to understand Woodard didn't make a snap decision.
"I'm just coaching everybody up a little bit," he said.