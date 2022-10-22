Southeast Louisiana at Jacksonville State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (6-1, 2-0 ASUN) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (3-3, 1-1 Southland).
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (20,000).
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla)
Four-down territory
1. Home: JSU will play its third and next-to-last home game this season when the Gamecocks play host to USL on Saturday. They played four of the first five games away from home, including a neutral-site game at Montgomery and three road games. The remaining six games alternate three home and three away games, with JSU closing out the home portion of the schedule against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 12.
2. On the run: JSU comes into Saturday’s game ranked first in the ASUN Conference and fourth in FCS in rushing offense, at 256.1 yards per game. Most impressively, the Gamecocks ran the same running play on nearly 40 of their 74 plays, JSU coach Rich Rodriguez estimated, including their final 16 offensive snaps, against North Alabama last week, finishing off a 47-31 victory.
3. Key injuries: Besides quarterback Zion Webb’s ongoing stomach and shoulder issues, he reaggravated a foot injury in the North Alabama game last week and didn’t play beyond early in the third quarter. X-Rays and an MRI were negative for broken bones or torn muscles, said Rodriguez, who described the injury as a “sore foot” and “bone bruise.” Webb has been limited in practice this week and is questionable for the USL game.
4. JSU vs. SLU: Saturday’s game marks the 12th in the series between JSU and SLU, with JSU holding a 6-5-1 edge, and first meeting at JSU since the Gamecocks beat the Lions 10-7 in on Sept. 30, 1978. Their last clash didn’t go so well for JSU, with quarterback Zerrick Cooper suffering six sacks in a 35-14 loss to USL at Hammond, La., in the 2019 season-opener.
Key matchup
JSU’s defense vs. SLU’s two QBs: SLU has used Cephus Johnson III and Eli Sawyer at quarterback regularly this season. Both throw, with Sawyer completing 66 of 110 passes on the season and Johnson 49 of 79. Johnson is the runner, with 206 net rushing yards on 35 attempts compared to Sawyer’s minus-45 on 10 attempts.
Player of the week
Anwar Lewis, RB, 5-8, 180, R-So.: Lewis was the clear top producer among the four JSU running backs who saw action on a very productive day against UNA, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. That total included a 60-yard touchdown run.
By the numbers
3: JSU linebacker Stevonte Tullis has recovered three fumbles this season, tying him for first in FCS.
17: JSU kicker Alen Karajic scored 17 points against UNA, setting a new school record for points in a game by a kicker. His day included a 4-for-5 clip on field goals.
19,058: JSU’s average home attendance for 2022, fourth best in FCS.
Prediction
Both teams can score points. JSU will be strongest at the end.
JSU 42, USL 35