South Alabama sweeps baseball doubleheader from Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Visiting South Alabama swept a pair of nine-inning games from Jacksonville State on Friday at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. The two teams are scheduled to complete their three-game series Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
While the Gamecocks fell to 4-9, there was reason for encouragement. In the first game, eventually a 7-0 loss, Jacksonville State head coach Jim Case started junior Isaiah Magwood for the first time in 2022. Magwood responded with 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball before Case took him out of the game after throwing 76 pitches.
“We’re still trying to tinker with our lineup here and there,” Case said afterward. “We moved a guy into the starting rotation today from a pitching standpoint and I thought he was really good.”
Magwood scattered three hits and two walks, fanned four and lowered his earned run average to 2.30.
While Magwood was good, South Alabama’s starter in the opener — Miles Smith — was better for longer. Smith, the Jaguars’ ace, handcuffed the Gamecocks without a hit or a run in the seven innings he worked. South Alabama (10-3) got a small-ball run in the sixth then scored four times in the seventh with the help of both physical and mental errors by the Gamecocks.
“In game number one, their kid just pitched lights out — seven innings, no-hitter. There wasn’t any room for errors. We made some. We had a bad inning defensively which has not been what we’re known for,” Case said.
South Alabama claimed the nightcap 7-6, scoring the eventual winning run in the top of the eighth and withstanding a bases-loaded threat by Jacksonville State in the ninth. JSU leadoff hitter Cole Frederick tripled in the bottom of the first frame in the nightcap then scored on a single by Carson Crowe. The Jaguars got two runs in the second, one in the third, another in the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth for a seemingly comfortable 6-1
With two away in the home half of the fifth, Frederick doubled to right field, T.J. Reeves was hit by a pitch and Crowe walked. A towering fly ball to left field off the bat of cleanup hitter Alex Strachan apparently was lost in the lights by the Jaguars’ left fielder and fell for a bases-clearing three-run triple.
Trailing just 6-4, the Gamecocks started the sixth inning with a walk to Kody Putnam and Luke Coker’s double to left. Shortstop and No. 9 hitter Isaac Alexander singled to center to send Putnam home and Coker scored on a ground-ball out by Frederick.
South Alabama tallied what proved to be the winning run in the top of the eighth then brought in closer Grant Wood for a six-out save. Wood retired the Gamecocks in order with three strikeouts in the eighth. He got the first batter he faced in the ninth on a ground ball but an infield error and a single to right field by Reeves put Frederick on second base and Reeves on first. With two away, Strachan walked to load the bases but Wood escaped with another ground ball.
“When you’re behind 6-1, your hopes are that you can find a way to get the tying run to the plate,” Case said. “Obviously, we surpassed that. We had a chance to win the game but we weren’t able to get it done at the end. I’d like to think if we put ourselves in that position, most times we’re going to come away with something. That’s just not what happed tonight.”
What to know
—Derrick Jackson, Jr. singled to start the eighth inning for JSU’s first hit in the opener and Reeves had a leadoff single in the ninth.
—Crowe and Frederick each had a double and a single for the Gamecocks in the second game.
—South Alabama designated hitter and cleanup batter Chuck Middleton didn’t have a home run before Friday. He blasted a 3-run homer to left field in the first game. In the second game, Middleton had back-to-back solo home runs in the second and third innings.