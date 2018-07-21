Growing up in a house where everyone loved the sport of hockey, Chloe Doherty, 19, never thought she’d be a ball girl for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada.
“My dad pushed hockey on my sister and I growing up, but we weren’t feeling it. But I did go skiing once and loved it,” said the Jacksonville State sophomore, a 5-foot-4 forward and midfielder for the Gamecocks.
Before Doherty played soccer at JSU, she lived in Ottawa, Canada. There, she was an all-around athlete.
Attending Sacred Heart High School in Ontario, Doherty played volleyball and participated in track and field. She also played rugby in the eighth grade.
“I ran the 100 and 200 meter, 200 hurdles and 4-by-100 relay,” she said. “It was a great way to stay in shape and pass time and keep me busy.”
Although she has played soccer for four years and counting, Doherty didn’t always look at the sport as a future career choice.
“Treated it as a hobby and something to do for physical activity,” she said. “I just fell in love with it.”
Doherty started playing competitively with the West Ottawa team in Canada. Then she began competing with Ottawa South United. That’s when the opportunity of being a ball girl was presented to her.
“They chose seven players and I was one of them,” Doherty said. “There was a total of nine games but we only worked six games.”
Players had to be at the stadium four hours before the first game to get the equipment ready, do a walk through, and get dressed. The stadium was only 30 minutes from her house so it didn’t take long to get there.
Doherty along with other ball girls, wore a unique uniform to set them apart from everyone else on the sidelines.
“We wore grey shirts, navy shorts and a navy hat.” she said.
Before the game kicked off, everyone in the stadium stood up while a kids choir sang the National Anthem.
“I was on the side of the field. I was speechless,” she said. “I got to see the game in a different perspective. I got to experience and watch it from a spot that no one can pay for. I didn’t have any complaints.”
Doherty’s parents were also happy that she got to experience the game up close and learn from the professional players.
Doherty was on the OSU team when she was recruited by JSU. She said she chose to play with the Gamecocks because she felt at home.
“Coaches and players made me feel like family. They were very welcoming,” she said.
During her freshman year, Doherty played at the forward and midfield positions.
“I was the winger and was on the upside of the field. I was there as an option and attacked the side,” she said.
Since being at JSU, Doherty has learned a lot and has improved her game. One of her memorable moments is playing with people from around the world.
Doherty said she admires male Argentina soccer player Lionel Messi and women’s United States player Alex Morgan.
“I connect more with Morgan because she’s a woman. Our game is also similar,” Doherty said. “She motivates me because she’s passionate, determined and a hard worker.”
The next FIFA Women’s World Cup will be in France in 2019. Although Doherty won’t be able to watch the games in person, she said she will watch every game.
“I will definitely be rooting for Canada,” she said. “But I will also watch and cheer on my favorite players.”
The goal for Doherty is to play soccer for the Canadian team one day. But if that doesn’t work out, the business major said she hopes to land a job in the human resources department with a sports agency or sports club.
“I would like to manage the things that you wouldn’t know as a player,” she said.
Doherty is excited about the upcoming soccer season at JSU. She said she’s ready to get back into the routine and start winning.
“I’m ready to get back to my team, experience more together and have fun,” Doherty said. “We had a good spring, so I’m hoping to improve in the fall.”