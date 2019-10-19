Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Playoff hopes
Saturday's 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri delivered a critical blow to Jacksonville State's playoff hopes.
At 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the OVC with only four league games to go, JSU essentially is eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference race, even though mathematically the Gamecocks are still in the hunt. There are too many teams to crawl over in the standings. UT Martin is unbeaten in the OVC, while Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Missouri each have only one loss.
Could JSU still manage a playoff bid for the seventh straight year? It's possible, as the Gamecocks got in the 24-team field in 2013 despite finishing third in the league. OVC results in the past four years make it tough to for the committee to justify putting the third-place team in the field this season. Since JSU made the FCS finals in 2015, no OVC team has advanced past the round of 16.
Also, JSU's best win of the season — 49-45 over Eastern Washington — is looking less and less impressive. EWU has slumped to 3-4 and will struggle to make the playoffs, too.
Deeee-fense
Considering the stakes and the opponent, Jacksonville State's defense put forth its best effort of the season in Saturday's loss to Southeast Missouri … until it all fell apart in the fourth quarter.
Before that, SEMO's only touchdown came after getting the ball at the JSU 47, but the Redhawks also got the ball at the JSU 34, JSU 44 and the 50, with the Gamecocks forcing a punt on all three occasions. SEMO even had the ball at the JSU 12 after the Gamecocks turned over the ball, but the defense gave up only a field goal.
SEMO finished 284 total yards. That's the Redhawks' lowest total against an OVC team this year. More than 40 percent of SEMO's yardage came on Daniel Santacaterina's two late touchdown passes, including 80 yards to Kristian Wilkerson and 38 yards to Aaron Alston.
Turnover issues
After making four huge turnovers in Saturday's loss, Jacksonville State has 16 for the season.
The Gamecocks entered the day with 12, and only three OVC teams had more — the bottom three teams in the standings, Eastern Illinois (14), Tennessee Tech (15) and Tennessee State (15).
JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper had a particularly tough time holding onto the ball Saturday. The best passer in the league, he sometimes tries to do too much and pays the price. All four turnovers were his, including one interception and three lost fumbles. For the year, he has thrown nine interceptions and lost five fumbles.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — D: Michael Matthews had a 21-yard run, Jaelen Greene went for 18 and Cooper had a 15-yard scramble. Other than that, JSU struggled to mount much on the ground.
Rushing defense — A: Best effort of the year. The only way SEMO could get yardage was to pass. More on that later.
Passing offense — B-: Cooper threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, but he got sacked five times. The lone interception didn't hurt, as SEMO got at its own 3-yard line. Not enough consistency, however, against a defense JSU should've roasted.
Passing defense — D: JSU was solid for three quarters, but those two long touchdown passes just killed the Gamecocks. In addition, the pass interference penalties created problems.
Special teams — B+: Jason Pierce had another nice day punting the ball, and Yul Gowdy had a nice return on a kickoff. The Gamecocks may have bypassed some yardage by not having Daniel Byrd do more than call for a fair catch on punt returns.
Coaching — D: SEMO entered with a defense that hadn't posted great numbers, and JSU should've managed 30 or more against this group. Also, it wasn't good at all to have to call timeout when SEMO had the third-and-goal at the JSU 2 but the Gamecocks had 12 defenders on the field.
Overall — D: It wasn't a D-level performance but it was a D-level result. JSU couldn't win the OVC every year but a win Saturday could've postponed the inevitable.