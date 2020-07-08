Seitz: Still working toward having full fall-sports schedule at JSU

The Ivy League announced today it has canceled its fall sports schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now, there are no plans for Jacksonville State or the Ohio Valley Conference to follow.
"As of today, we're still working and making plans that our season will start on time and we'll have a full schedule," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said this afternoon.
Seitz said the athletics directors at OVC schools participated in a conference call Tuesday morning to discuss playing sports in the fall.
"We talk every day about it," Seitz said. "Things are changing so fast. Things are so much different today than they were two weeks ago, but two weeks ago, things were different than a month prior to that.
"We had an OVC athletic directors' call this morning, and for us, as a league, we're not ready to make that decision (to postpone or cancel any events). We want some more time to evaluate everything."
For JSU, football, volleyball, women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country play fall championships, but almost all of the Gamecocks' varsity teams play some sort of competition in the fall.
Seitz said the "health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans are our top priority."
To keep them safe and follow all guidelines while playing all scheduled events is no easy task, especially since the nine OVC football-playing schools come from five different states with varying sets of guidelines.
For example, while JSU athletes have returned to work, fellow OVC member Eastern Illinois' athletes aren't back on campus.
"Things are different across our whole region," Seitz said. "The restrictions vary from state to state. Our restrictions are different from Eastern Illinois. Theirs are different from what Kentucky has and what Tennessee has. The guidance that we've been working off is our local region and state officials to make the best decisions possible."
The Ivy League is the only Division I conference to call off fall sports. The league announced this evening that it won't play any games before Jan. 1. Any decision to play football this spring would be considered at that time.
Ivy League schools typically play 10-game schedules, including seven within the conference. Even though the league is classified as an FCS conference, as the OVC is, Ivy schools don't participate in the FCS football playoffs.
The Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its conference basketball tournament, which it did March 10. On March 12, the NCAA canceled its annual tournament and all of its spring sports championships.
The OVC announced March 16 that all spring sports competitions were canceled.