Seitz 'hopeful' that JSU, Tide eventually could agree to a football game

Rich Rod

JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz and Rich Rodriguez share a laugh during the official announcement of the hiring of Rich Rodriguez as JSU's head football coach. Photo by Stephen Gross

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz confirmed he has contacted Alabama about scheduling the Gamecocks, and he did so because of comments Tide coach Nick Saban made last month at SEC Media Days, when he expressed a willingness to play in-state schools in football.

Alabama hasn't played an in-state school in football, other than Auburn, since 1944. That year, the Crimson Tide traveled to Samford, then called Howard College, and won 63-7.

