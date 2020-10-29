Season report card: Grading Jax State's offense, defense, special teams and coaching this fall

In the locker-room celebration after beating Florida International 19-10, Jacksonville State coach John Grass couldn't help but lament that his Gamecocks could've been unbeaten this fall.
They won three of four fall games, including that victory over FIU, which is an FBS school. Until then, the Football Championship Subdivision was 0-25 this year against the FBS. That win snapped the FCS's 67-game losing streak to FBS schools, dating back to The Citadel's 2019 win over Georgia Tech.
JSU was close to breaking the streak sooner as the Gamecocks fell 41-24 in the season-opener at Florida State, which had to rally from a 21-7 deficit. The Gamecocks' Kolbi Fuqua returned one interception for a touchdown and nearly had another. FSU didn't get the lead until fewer than six minutes remained in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks were playing their first game and ran out of gas against an FSU team that was in its third contest of the fall.
Even so, it was a remarkably productive fall for Grass' team — and a big boost for a group that was coming off a sorely disappointing 6-6 year in 2019.
The Gamecocks now have a huge edge heading into the spring Ohio Valley Conference schedule. They're one of only four of the nine football-playing OVC schools to play this fall. Austin Peay went 0-3. Eastern Kentucky is 2-4 with three games to play, but the school announced this summer it won't play in the spring. Southeast Missouri will play one game this fall — today at Southern Illinois.
While everybody but Austin Peay stayed home, JSU got four games and nearly three months of practice. All those other teams are just at the starting line, while the Gamecocks already are a good ways down the road.
Also, if JSU doesn't win the OVC, it still has a chance to make the playoffs. The 3-1 record with one win over an FBS team and a near-miss against another FBS team could give JSU a lift over other at-large candidates with similar spring resumes.
That's especially important this year because the FCS playoffs this spring will include only 16 teams, and at least 12 of those will be conference champions. That doesn't leave much room for at-large bids.
So, as JSU looks to the spring, let's give a final report card on its abbreviated fall season:
Offense: B
The big pluses: the offensive line and running backs look much better than a year ago. Uriah West has improved, and Josh Samuel can give the Gamecocks a real weapon. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper had an excellent fall until breaking his leg against FIU. He's a solid leader, and it says something about him that even after getting hurt, he remained in the game to quarterback JSU on a drive that produced a field goal.
Cooper has NFL aspirations, and it's possible he might not be available this spring because of the injury or to prepare for the NFL draft, which begins April 29. That's four days after the first round of the FCS playoffs. If Cooper isn't behind center, Zion Webb has proved himself as a more-than-capable quarterback. Even though he was dealing with a sprained knee, he led the Gamecocks' offense against FSU with maturity and confidence.
JSU could win with him quarterbacking the team this spring.
Defense: B
The Gamecocks gave up 529 yards against FSU, but improved greatly after that. The high point of the fall came in the finale against FIU when JSU allowed only six first downs.
D.J. Coleman had an excellent fall, especially as a pass rusher. Safeties Nicario Harper, a Southern Mississippi transfer, and Darius Joiner are hard-hitters who tied for team-high honors with 28 tackles apiece.
Jacquez Payton and Yul Gowdy were solid at cornerback. Payton's fall was especially positive for JSU after missing last year with a back injury.
Oxford's Jaylen Swain helped the defensive line and even blocked a kick.
Special teams: A
New kicker Alen Karajic is a weapon. He made eight of nine field-goal tries, and the one miss was blocked by FIU. New JSU punter Preston Knight was solid this fall, and he did an especially good job as Karajic's kick-holder.
Thomas Peterson had one of the toughest jobs on the team as he had to follow popular Josh Brady as the new long-snapper. Peterson wasn't perfect, but it's worth noting that in the rain game against Mercer, JSU didn't have problems on punt and kick snaps, while Mercer struggled all day.
Coaching: A
Grass isn't popular with all Jacksonville State fans, but he and his staff had a great fall as they led the Gamecocks through unprecedented times.
They battled COVID-19 protocols. They battled the mental drain of an extra-long preseason practice as JSU — and other football teams across the country — tried to figure out how fall football would work this year.
Grass and his staff also shored up the primary weak spots from 2019. Grass wanted to be better up front, offensively and defensively, and the Gamecocks were. He wanted a better turnover ratio, and in takeaways minus giveaways, JSU went from minus-9 last year to plus-4 this fall.
He wanted a better run game, and the Gamecocks went from 123 rushing yards a game to 162.
Best of all, the field-goal kicking game was much, much better.
Overall: A-
Yes, JSU could've been 4-0 this fall, but 3-1 is good enough. There's plenty to build upon, and the Gamecocks are starting to look like the kind of team they had during the five straight OVC championship seasons.
The spring will be a challenge, and so will next fall when the Gamecocks and the rest of the OVC play another football season without having had much of an off-season.
Still, JSU is ahead of the teams it needs to beat to capture another ring.