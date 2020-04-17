Saks/JSU softball great West, now a nurse, heads north to treat COVID-19 patients in New York

The standing order of Taylor West’s teenage years and early-20s was strike ’em out, and she did. Man, did she ever.
She struck ’em out en masse in leading Saks to a state softball championship in 2012, before she took her wind and WHiP to Jacksonville State.
Her standing order in her professional life? Walk ’em, and she hopes to help lots of New York COVID-19 patients get back to the walk of life.
West leaves Saturday for a 13-week travel-nursing assignment working with COVID patients in one of the nation’s pandemic hot spots.
She’s had spot exposure to COVID-19 patients at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, but she’s faced pressure as a softball player. She says she’s not afraid.
“It’s just a good opportunity,” she said. “It’s cool to be able to serve.
“I know it’s different from military. It’s not the same thing, but just to be able to serve your country, taking care of these people in need.”
West, unmarried and with only her Chesapeake Bay retriever Nash to care for at home, will leave her job on a stepdown unit — as Erlanger, like many hospital systems, temporarily restructures operations amid the pandemic.
Feeling more needed elsewhere, she consulted her charge nurse, who told her to go for the travel assignment while young. West got in communication with a former colleague, who helped her network.
The hope was to go to California, but need came calling. The agency through which she worked found work for her in New York immediately, and New York didn’t require her to be licensed there.
On the upside, travel assignments in a field facing perpetual shortage come with pay, living expenses and food. Then again, West has seen emotional videos posted to social media by nurses working in New York and other COVID-19 hot spots.
“The sickness isn’t a fear,” she said. “It’s more just the environment in general. I think it could possibly be a very negative environment. A stressful environment brings its own negativity sometimes.
“That’s more of my concern; is it going to be mentally draining? Also, just protect myself from the disease.”
She goes into the fray armed with more than her JSU nursing degree. Among belongings she’ll take with her is Nash and her Bible.
“That takes some of that fear out for me,” she said, “just having that relationship with God to be able to get through all of that.”
West also goes armed with a history of performing well under pressure, perhaps never more so than in the 2012 state tournament. She struck out 58 batters over 32 innings in four tourney games.
Playing the final day on Lagoon Park’s Field 3, which matched her jersey number, she had the competition’s number. She struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 victory over Geneva then threw a perfect game in a 3-0 victory over defending state champion Pisgah in the final.
She struck out 20 batters in two tourney games against Pisgah, and she didn’t give up a run in 18 innings on the final day. An all-conference pitcher at Jacksonville State, she helped three teams win Ohio Valley Conference championships. As a junior and senior, she took the ball in the nerve-wracking league tournament championship game and won both times.
She can work a nurse’s long hours.
“It’s a different pressure and a different adrenaline rush, maybe,” West said. “It’s definitely a different purpose.
“Yes, that was a great moment in my life, and it was huge, and I’m so happy that I got to be a part of that, but this just has so much more meaning behind it. This is people’s lives you’re dealing with.”
With family members not allowed to visit during a pandemic, West stands prepared to be de facto family for dying patients.
“There’s going to be a lot of people dying alone,” she said, “and you’re the person who’s with them.”