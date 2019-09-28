CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville State’s road woes have become a full-blown crisis.
Three Zerrick Cooper interceptions helped Austin Peay build a 24-point lead at halftime, and the unranked Governors went on to rout the 11th-ranked Gamecocks 52-33 on Fortera Field.
The loss likely devastated JSU’s chances for an at-large FCS playoff berth, though JSU coach John Grass holds out hope.
“I still think you’ve got a chance,” he said. “Of course, you need to win out. You don’t know what the selection committee will do.
“We’ve got to play good football. We played very poor football. If we don’t play any better than we did today, we don’t deserve to be in.”
The loss in Ohio Valley Conference play was only JSU’s second since late in the 2013 season. The Gamecocks’ loss at Southeast Missouri last season ended JSU’s 36-game winning streak in OVC play, but the Gamecocks went on to win their fifth consecutive OVC title in a tiebreaker.
JSU (3-2) lost its OVC opener for the first time since falling in overtime to Murray State in 2013.
More worrisome for JSU was another poor performance on the road. All four JSU losses in 2018 came away from JSU Stadium, and the Gamecocks have lost both games away from home this season.
The Gamecocks opened this season with a 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana. They won three home games, including a 49-45 victory over then-fourth-ranked Eastern Washington, before returning to the road Saturday.
JSU is 3-6 in its past nine games away from home. That includes neutral-site losses to North Carolina A&T and Kennesaw State last season.
“Coach Grass is big on energy in away games, and it’s hard to know that, in away games, we don’t have energy,” Cooper said. “We start slow, look sluggish, look lazy.
“We’ve got to do a better job as a team, as a whole, of bringing energy on away games.”
It took JSU two-and-a-half quarters to show up Saturday.
Austin Peay (3-2) extended its 31-7 halftime lead with two quick touchdowns in the third quarter … quarterback JaVaughn Craig’s 4-yard keeper and Craig’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Gorel Soumare.
The first capped a two-play, 59-yard drive that took 48 seconds.
The second score capped a three-play, 64-yard drive that took 1:14.
By that point, JSU trailed 45-7. Little-used backup quarterback Zion Webb had started the second half in relief of Cooper, and JSU’s long day was sealed.
Cooper came back after two Webb-led drives and had some of his best moments of the day, including a 31-yard completion to Josh Pearson to set up Cooper’s 8-yard touchdown run to make it 45-14.
Cooper followed up by leading an 18-play, 65-yard drive, ending in his 4-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Stepherson. That gave Cooper at least one touchdown pass in all 18 of his JSU starts.
Cooper connected with Pearson on a 16-yarder to bring JSU within 45-27 with 6:55 to play.
Austin Peay added its final score of the day when Craig recovered running back Prince Momodu’s fumble into the end zone to make it 52-27 with 3:01 to play.
Cooper and Pearson hooked up again to close out the scoring, a 3-yard touchdown pass at 1:54 to give Pearson his 24th career touchdown reception, breaking Joey Hamilton’s 20-year-old school record.
Pearson was most emotional about No. 23, which he dedicated to late childhood friend Adrian Porter, who would’ve turned 23 on Oct. 9.
“I played today for him,” Pearson said of Porter, who died on New Year’s 2017. “I went out there today and said, ‘Do it for A.J.’ It feels good to have Adrian watching over me.
“It’s been a long road. It’s been crazy. I think about him every day.”
A week after he caught seven passes for a career-high 148 yards and three touchdowns against North Alabama, Pearson finished with eight catches for 130 yards and two scores Saturday.
Cooper finished 27-for-50 for 301 yards, three touchdowns but three interceptions.
“The three interceptions in the first half killed us,” Grass said. “Then we had three drops, three huge drops, probably one of them for a touchdown. It nullified everything. We had an offensive pass interference on a drive that killed that drive.
“We just couldn’t get nothing going.”
Austin Peay rolled up a 31-7 halftime edge with the help of three JSU interceptions.
Cornerback James Tobin undercut a short Cooper pass to Pearson along the APSU sideline, giving the Govs possession at JSU’s 19 and setting up Logan Birchfield’s 22-yard field goal for the game’s first points.
Craig hit a wide-open DeAngelo Wilson behind JSU’s secondary for a 72-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-0 at 5:10 of the first quarter, and JSU answered with a penalty-aided drive for its lone first-half score … Jaelen Greene’s 2-yard run to bring the Gamecocks within 10-7 at 0:37 of the first.
A face-masking call and two flags for pass interference helped the JSU drive.
Kentrel Williams capped a 60-yard drive with a 4-yard run to make to extend Austin Peay’s lead to 17-7.
Kordell Jackson’s pickoff and 41-yard return set up Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run to make it 24-7 at 2:46 of the second quarter, and Johnathon Edwards caught a Cooper pass that skipped off Daniel Byrd’s hands to set up Craig’s 3-yard keeper to make it 31-7 at 0:59.
Just another bad start on the road for JSU.
“I just know we’ve got to find a way,” said linebacker Zack Woodard, who led JSU with 12 tackles. “What is it about the road? I don’t know, but I know we’ve got to figure it out.”