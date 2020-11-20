Riley Green hasn't forgotten JSU, and JSU hasn't forgotten him

JACKSONVILLE — Riley Green is a big country music star these days but he hasn't forgotten his Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
A former JSU quarterback, he has played three concerts within the past two years to benefit the Gamecocks' athletics program, including one at JSU Stadium on Friday night.
His school hasn't forgotten him, either. Because of that financial help to the university, JSU named its new weight training and conditioning facility for him. It's known now as the Riley Green Athletics Sports Performance Center, and JSU hosted a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.
"It seems like they're giving me way too much credit," said a smiling Green, who attended the event with his family.
Green grew up in Jacksonville, graduated from Jacksonville High School and played quarterback for JSU from 2007-09.
Green was named the Academy of Country Music’s new male artist of the year in August. He also performed at the 55th ACM Awards ceremony in September.
He is known for songs such as “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and he released an album, “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” this summer.
"I learned a lot at Jacksonville State," Green said after the ceremony. "Unfortunately, a lot of it wasn't in the classroom. I started my music career playing in local bars and restaurants around town. Playing football, I learned a lot about what it takes to be an adult. At 18 years old, going and having that accountability was a big deal for me. I'm sure that helped me in my music career and life in general."
He said that the benefit concerts are "just an easy way for me to give back."
"Selfishly, I like to play in my hometown and not be on a plane or sleeping on a bus," he said. "To have something at Jacksonville State with my name on it is such a special thing because it's such a special place to me."
Thinking of wearing JSU red and white still makes him perk up.
"Jacksonville State always seemed like such a big deal to me as a kid growing up in Jacksonville and going to Jacksonville High School," he said. "When they gave me a jersey, that was such a big deal. Jack Crowe was the head coach then, and if I saw him right now, I'd get nervous.
"People were larger than life to me. Some of the same people like (athletics director) Greg Seitz and (athletics development director) Ed Lett are still tied to the university. It's such a special place, and that's why I keep coming back."