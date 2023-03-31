 Skip to main content
Rich Rodriguez reflects on a spring break alone with the dogs

JACKSONVILLE — Last week’s spring break forced Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez to break his routine. Not only could he not practice with the players, but his wife, Rita Rodriguez, and his daughter, Raquel Rodriguez, left him alone with their dogs.

Not that the Jax State coach minded that much. If he couldn’t be with the players, he would enjoy extra time with the dogs.

