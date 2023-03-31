Rich Rodriguez reflects on a spring break alone with the dogs

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — Last week’s spring break forced Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez to break his routine. Not only could he not practice with the players, but his wife, Rita Rodriguez, and his daughter, Raquel Rodriguez, left him alone with their dogs.
Not that the Jax State coach minded that much. If he couldn’t be with the players, he would enjoy extra time with the dogs.
“I had a lot of bonding time with Rambo and Roxie, and then they get used to a routine,” Rodriguez said.
Around 7:30 a.m. each morning, Rodriguez fed the dogs, and then they were ready to visit campus by 10 a.m.
“And I have, probably shouldn't say that, but it would be almost on the spot at 10:15 a.m. they found somewhere in the grass around campus to do their business,” Rodriguez said.
Roxie and Rambo’s favorite place to sniff around was the sand volleyball courts, but the head coach said he made sure the dogs stayed far away from the sand itself for obvious reasons.
After the walk, Rodriguez would work for a few hours. He wasn’t off for the week after all, but within a few hours, his mind would wander back to the dogs.
“I don't worry about that when mom's with them, but yeah, I 100 percent spoil them,” Rodriguez said, laughing.
But for all his efforts, the Jax State coach returned to his normal place in the dogs’ eyes once his wife and daughter returned home.
“Yeah, I was a third-string guy,” Rodriguez said. “I’m back to running scout team now.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep