Rich Rodriguez expecting to play multiple quarterbacks in opener as competition continues

08022022 Football Practice-106.jpg

Aaron McLaughlin throws in practice.

JACKSONVILLE — College football returns to the state of Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when Jacksonville State kicks off against Stephen F. Austin down in Montgomery.

“There will be some nerves I’m sure, for our players,” first-year Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “I want them to be a little nervous. I think you should be excited. We’ve got a great opponent on national TV. It’s been a long time since our guys have played a game and some of our guys haven’t played a game in a few years with transfers and what have you. There is certainly some excitement building.”

