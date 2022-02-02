Rich Rod on first JSU signing class: 'We actually signed a lot more than I thought we would'

When first-year Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez announced his three-player signing class in December, he hinted that the transfer portal might be his new best friend.
That didn't mean he wouldn't sign plenty of talent out of high school as well. Rodriguez was hired at JSU in late November and didn't even hire his first defensive staff member until January, but today, he announced a signing class that includes 17 players. All are out of high school.
Including three recruits brought aboard in the December signing period and four players joining the team from the transfer portal, JSU has 24 new players, with 20 coming from high school. Rodriguez said he initially thought JSU would get about half of its new players from the transfer portal.
"Typically, the hardest class for a new staff to recruit is the first one because depending on when you get hired, you haven't had a lot of time to establish relationships with prospects and their parents and their coaches, but we hit it pretty hard," he said. "We actually signed a lot more than I thought we would. If we got to 14, 15 total in December and January, I thought that would be a pretty good number."
They are joining a JSU program that will move to the FBS from the FCS in the fall of 2023. The Gamecocks also will join Conference USA in 2023.
"When I look at (prospects), and when we evaluate them as we recruit them, we said we are going to sign guys we think can play at the FBS or Division I-A level," Rodriguez said. "So every guy we signed, we didn't say they're I-AA guys. We said they were I-A guys who would help us win a Conference USA championship. We evaluated them very quickly and felt good about them."
The group includes recruits from 10 different positions and eight different states: West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Ohio and, of course, Alabama. Running back Reggion Bennett of Hartsville, S.C., was the last to join the class, as he announced his choice at 2:30 p.m.
"It's a very athletic group," Rodriguez said. "We had three very good recruiting weekends in January, and we were able to sell not only our school, which has got a lot to sell in itself, but obviously our move to FBS, but also our new facility which is starting construction here in a few weeks. It was a good recruiting cycle — very good for our very first one."
There are four players rated as three-star prospects by 247sports: quarterback Te'Sean Smoot of Springfield, Ohio; safety Fred Perry of Warner Robins, Ga.; linebacker Jayden Thomas of Hueytown; and Bennett.
Smoot, a 6-foot-0, 170-pound quarterback, may be one to watch. He was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247sports and ESPN. In 15 games this past season, he threw for 3,006 yards and ran for 973. He had a bundle of offers, including Kentucky.
"We got a very exciting one," Rodriguez said. "As soon as I watched him on film, we liked him. His high school coach, I signed two of his players back when I was at Michigan. We had a relationship with him, a trust in him. Te'Sean is a guy we liked immediately, and we were able to get him on board."
Rodriguez also signed one of Smoot's offensive linemen: Kraeton Muenchau, a 6-4, 245-pounder who fits Rodriguez's desire for athletic guys up front. In addition to offensive line, he also played defensive line, tight end and fullback.
Rodriguez said he might bring in another quarterback or two.
"I don't know if I have to, but I like to, because we want a lot of competition at every position, but especially at quarterback," Rodriguez said.
The three players signed in the early period in December include running back Anwar Lewis of Hutchinson (Kan.), wide receiver Jordan McCants of Hewitt-Trussville and tight end Harvey Ray of Homewood. McCants and Ray are three-star prospects.
In addition, four players have joined the Gamecocks out of the transfer portal. All four enrolled in January: wide receiver Perry Carter of Louisiana Monroe, wide receiver Jesiah Davis of Virginia, defensive end Jamin Graham of Nebraska and offensive lineman Brock Robey of Glenville State. Davis and Graham were three-star prospects out of high school.
Carter spent four seasons at ULM and caught 20 passes for 372 yards in 16 career games. Davis signed with Virginia in 2021 but didn't record any statistics this past fall.
Graham is originally from Etowah High School before signing with Nebraska in 2019. He spent two years there and didn't play in a game before entering the transfer portal this past August.
Robey played for current JSU offensive line coach Rick Trickett at Glenville State. He appeared in eight games in 2021.
That doesn't include wide receiver Sterling Galban, who has announced on social media that he will transfer to JSU from Texas Tech. A school spokesman said JSU cannot confirm that until he signs officially with the Gamecocks. Galban spent four seasons at Texas Tech but because of injuries, he appeared in only one game — a 54-21 win this past fall over Florida International in which he didn't record any statistics.
2022 National Signing Day Bios
Jibreel Al-Amin
BAN • 6-3 • 210 • Woodbridge, Va. • Freedom HS
Prepped for head coach Darryl Overton at Freedom-Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Va...named First Team All-Cardinal District and the district’s Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season, when he racked up more than 90 tackles, 20 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and four blocked punts...in 2021, led Freedom HS to a 10-3 record and to the quarterfinals of Virginia’s Class 6A State Playoffs...chose the Gamecocks over offers from several schools, including Marshall and Rutgers.
Jacob Barrick
TE • 6-3 • 220 • Martinsburg, W.Va. • Martinsburg HS
Prepped for head coach Britt Sherman at Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg, W.Va...a first team all-state selection as a senior...hauled in 38 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 16.95 yards per reception...also hauled in four two-point conversion attempts, scoring 50 total points...on defense, recorded 60 tackles, four sacks and an interception...led the Bulldogs to the 2021 West Virginia Class AAA state championship...had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the state championship game...chose the Gamecocks over offers from Marshall and UAB.
Xavier Bausley
OL • 6-5 • 310 • Charleston, W.Va. • South Charleston HS
Prepped for head coach Donnie Mays at South Charleston High School in Charleston, W.Va...led the Black Eagles to the 2020 West Virginia Class AAA state title, while also earning All-State honors on the offensive line...from the left tackle position, anchored the Black Eagles’ offensive line, which opened the way for an offense that averaged over 500 yards per game...was recruited by several programs, including West Virginia.
Reggion Bennett
RB • 5-9 • 170 • Hartsville, S.C. • Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals...prepped for head coach Jared Amell at Trinity Collegiate School in Darlington, S.C...an all-state and all-region performer as a senior in 2021, when he was named the SCISA AAA Player of the Year, the AAA Region 2 Player of the Year and the Preop Football Player of the Year by The Morning News...as a senior, he ran for 2,502 yards (34th-most in the nation) and 29 rushing touchdowns (fourth in the state), while also catching 14 passes for 259 yards and three scores...on defense, recorded 52 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks (fourth in the state) and one interception that he returned for a touchdown...held over 19 Division I offers, including Buffalo, Air Force, Akron, Army, Miami (Ohio) and Navy.
Terrell Carmicheal
WR • 6-1 • 187 • Carrollton, Ga. • Carrollton HS
Prepped for head coach Joey King at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga...a Class AAAAAA All-State selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021...hauled in 40 catches for 784 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, an average of 19.6 yards per reception and 60.3 yards per game...also had 280 punt return yards in his senior season...was named the Times-Georgian All-Area Newcomer of the Year in 2019, when he caught 32 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Keyon Clark
DE • 6-3 • 230 • Tampa, Fla. • Tampa Bay Tech
Prepped for head coach Jayson Roberts at Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Fla...a first team all-state, First Team All-Western Conference pick and the Big County Preps Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he recorded 75 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a safety...led the Titans to a 14-1 record and a runner-up finish in the Florida Class AAAAAAA State Championship...invited to participate in the Georgia vs. Florida High School Showcase...chose the Gamecocks over offers that included Ball State, Buffalo, Colorado State, Georgia State, Marshall and Toledo.
Ronnie Ellis
SAF • 6-2 • 195 • Macclenny, Fla. • Baker County HS
Prepped for head coach Kevin Mays at Baker county High School in Glen St. Mary, Fla…helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-3 record in his senior season…recorded 63 total tackles, 37 solo…intercepted five passes as a senior and returned them a total of 182 yards, an average of 36.4 yards per return, and one touchdown…as a sophomore in 2019, recorded 67 tackles, 53 solo, and picked off two passes…had eight interceptions in his career at BCHS.
Will Hamilton
SAF • 6-1 • 195 • South Jordan, Utah • Bingham HS • Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy
Played the 2021 season for head coach Ryan Williams at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in Garden City, S.C…played for head coach Dave Peck at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah…as a senior in 2020, recorded 37 tackles, 28 solo, and three interceptions.
Brad Harper
LB • 6-1 • 210 • Auburn, Ala. • Auburn HS
Prepped for head coach Keith Etheredge at Auburn High School in Auburn, Ala…was a leader on defense for the Tigers as a senior, recording 125 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three interceptions and two sacks…earned all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2021…led the Tigers to a 10-2 record and to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A State Playoffs…chose the Gamecocks over multiple offers that included Arkansas State, Army, Georgia State and Kansas.
Jumarion Larry
DE • 6-4 • 237 • Hazlehurst, Miss. • Hazlehurst HS
Prepped for head coach Damian Gary at Hazlehurst High School in Hazlehurst, Miss…a First Team All-State, First Team All-Region and All-Area selection as a senior in 2021…created havoc for opposing quarterbacks, recording 15 sacks in his senior season…long and explosive, also a standout basketball player at HHS.
Jabari Mack
CB • 6-1 • 175 • Jacksonville Beach, Fla. • First Coast HS • Fork Union (Va.) Mil.
Prepped the 2021 season under head coach Frank Arritt at Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Va…led Fork Union to a perfect 8-0 record…prior to Fork Union, prepped for head coach Marty Lee at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kraeton Muenchau
OL • 6-4 • 245 • Springfield, Ohio/Springfield HS
Prepped for head coach Maurice Douglass at Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio…played multiple positions for the Wildcats, seeing action on both offensive and defensive lines, as well as tight end and fullback…led SHS to a 13-2 record in 2021 and a runner-up finish in the OHSAA Division I State Playoffs…helped block for JSU signee Te’Sean Smoot, who passed for over 3,000 yards and ran for almost 1,000 more in 2021.
Fred Perry
SAF • 5-11 • 180 • Warner Robins, Ga. • Warner Robins HS
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports…played for head coach Jordan Singletary at Warner Robins High School in Warner robins, Ga…a two-way player that was a first team all-state selection as an athlete by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution…also an all-region performer that led WRHS to the 2020 and the 2021 GHSA Class AAAAA State Championship…as a senior, racked up 111 tackles, 88 solo, nine tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions…on offense, had 108 carries for 1,208 yards and 22 touchdowns…rushed for over 100 yards four times in 2021…had multiple offers, including Kennesaw State, Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb.
Te’Sean Smoot
QB • 6-0 • 170 • Springfield, Ohio • Springfield HS
A three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN…247Sports rated him the 84th-best quarterback in his class and one of the top 50 players in Ohio…prepped for head coach Maurice Douglass at Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio…as a senior in 2021, was named the Division I all-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year, as well as to the First Team All-Ohio Team by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association…also named to the All-District Team and tabbed the Southwest District’s Offensive Player of the Year…in 2021, threw for 3,006 yards and ran for 973 in 15 games…he ran for 23 touchdowns and passed for 21 more…in his final game, he completed 29-for-43 passes for 349 yards and a touchdown…was part of a senior class that went 42-8 in their careers…chose the Gamecocks over multiple offers, including Kentucky, Marshall, Air Force, Army Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Akron, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Ohio, Toledo, UAB and Western Michigan.
Chuck Taylor III
DT • 6-2 • 295 • Lake Wales, Fla. • Lake Wales HS
Prepped for head coach Tavaris Johnson at Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Fla…received the Lake Wales Team Captain Award and the Joe green Award as the Highlander’s Best Defensive Lineman in 2021…a first team all-county pick in 2021 after recording 96 total tackles, 70 solo, and 30 tackles for a loss…also had 14 sacks for a total loss of 106 yards, 16 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery…had over 200 career tackles, 60 tackles for a loss and 24 sacks in his career at LWHS.
Jaden Thomas
LB • 6-3 • 225 • Hueytown, Ala. • Hueytown HS
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, who rated him the No. 75 player in Alabama and one of its top 200 linebackers in the nation…played for head coach Greg Patterson at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Ala…led the Golden Gophers to a 13-2 record, the AHSAA 6A-Region 4 Title and a runner-up finish in AHSAA Class 6A as a senior in 2021…recorded 55 tackles, 29 solo, and two sacks for HHS in his senior season, when he also intercepted two passes and forced a fumble…chose the Gamecocks over multiple offers that included ULM, UMass and North Alabama.
Hayden Zepp
OL • 6-3 • 300 • St. Petersburg, Fla. • Northside Christian HS
Prepped for head coach Mike Alstott at Northside Christian School in St Petersburg, Fla…led the Mustangs to a 7-3 record in his senior season…was the anchor on an offensive line that averaged almost 400 yards per game, including 250 through the air and 141 on the ground…chose the Gamecocks over multiple offers, including ULM, Austin Peay, Elon and Fordham.
2022 January Enrollees Bios
Perry Carter
WR • 5-9 • 177 • Houston, Texas • St. Pius X HS • ULM
ENROLLED IN JANUARY OF 2022 - Was a two-year letterman at the University of Louisiana Monroe, where he had 20 career receptions for 372 yards in 16 games played…appeared in all 12 games for the Warhawks as a sophomore in 2019, hauling in 15 receptions for 305 yards…caught at least one pas in 10 games…played in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 after redshirting in 2017…four-year letterman in football and track at St. Pius X High School in Houston, Texas...earned second-team all-state and first-team all-district honors as a defensive back as a senior in 2016…also selected second-team all-district at wide receiver...had 13 catches for 359 yards (27.6 avg.) and four touchdowns as a senior and accounted for 433 all-purpose yards in 2016…earned all-state honors in track and field as a senior 2017...became a TAPPS regional and district winner in the 100 meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays...finished third in the state in the 100 meters and 4x200 relay as a sophomore in 2015.
Jesiah Davis
WR • 6-3 • 180 • Huntersville, N.C. • Hough HS • Virginia
ENROLLED IN JANUARY OF 2022 – Transferred to the Gamecocks from the University of Virginia, where he signed out of Hough High School in the Cavaliers’ 2021 signing class…rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports out of high school, played wide receiver and cornerback at William Amos Hough High School for head coach Matthew Jenkins…caught 33 passes for 644 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 at Providence Day School…transferred to Hough during spring 2020 and HHS didn’t participate in football in 2020…helped Providence Day to the 2019 NCISAA Division II state championship…also ran track & field at HHS.
Jamin Graham
DE • 6-4 • 245 • Attalla, Ala. • Etowah HS • Nebraska
ENROLLED IN JANUARY OF 2022 – Transferred to JSU from Nebraska, where he signed in 2019 out of Etowah High School in Attalla, Ala…was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN…was a first team all-state selection and a finalist for the AHSAA 5A Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2018, when he posted 85 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries for an Etowah defense that posted five shutouts and limited opponents to just 8.7 points per game…also forced three fumbles and had two fumble recoveries, both of which resulted in touchdowns…was also an all-county basketball player for the Blue Devils.
Brock Robey
OL • 6-2 • 279 • Clarksburg, W.Va. • Robert C. Byrd HS • Glenville State
ENROLLED IN JANUARY OF 2022 – Transferred to JSU from Glenville State in Glenville, W.Va., where he spent the 2021 season playing under current JSU offensive line coach Rick Trickett…appeared in eight games for the Pioneers as a freshman… earned all-state honors as a senior and was a first team all-county and All-Big 10 selection as a junior and senior at Byrd HS…was an all-conference pick as a sophomore…was a standout on the Byrd Track and Field team, winning a regional title and finishing second in the state in the shot put, while finishing as regional runner-up in the discus.
2022 Early Signing Day Bios
Anwar Lewis
RB • 5-8 • 180 • Pensacola, Fla. • Pine Forest HS • Hutchinson (Kan.) CC
Played for head coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, where he was named the 2021 Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Offensive Player of the Year in leading the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record, the KJCCC Title and a win in the Salt City Bowl…led the KJCCC in carries with 187, rushing yards with 1,052 and rushing touchdowns with 11…had a stretch of four consecutive weeks where he ran for 210 yards, 147 yards, 123 yards and 174 yards…in the KJCCC Championship Game against Garden City, ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns…had at least one touchdown in eight games…as a freshman in 2020, he was second on the team with 524 yards and seven rushing touchdowns…prepped at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla., where he was a dynamic return specialist and 1,000-yard rusher in grabbing All-Area honors from the Pensacola News-Journal…also had offers from New Mexico State, ULM, Troy and UMass.
Jordan McCants
WR • 6-0 • 170 • Pinson, Ala. • Hewitt-Trussville HS
Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports…prepped his senior season for head coach Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., after playing for head coach Drew Gilmer at Clay-Chalkville High School in Clay, Ala…led the Huskies to a 9-3 record and to the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A Playoffs…hauled in 42 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns as a senior for the Huskies…as a junior at Clay Chalkville, was a First Team All-Region selection for the Cougars, leading them to an 11-2 record and the third round of the playoffs…also had offers from Arkansas State, Army, Marshall, South Alabama, Troy, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, North Alabama, Richmond and UT Martin.
Harvey Ray
TE • 6-6 • 230 • Homewood, Ala. • Homewood HS
Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports…prepped for head coach Ben Berguson at Homewood High School in Homewood, Ala…led the Patriots to the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A Playoffs…was selected to represent Alabama in the Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, leading Alabama to a 20-0 win…was an All-South Metro selection as a senior by 280Living…also named to the All-Over The Mountain Team…had 26 catches for 285 yards and two scores in his senior season for the Patriots…also had offers from Arkansas State, New Mexico, Southern Miss, North Alabama and UT Martin.