Rich Rod 'miserable': Patience doesn't come easy for Jax State's coach

JACKSONVILLE — For fans and players, the days leading up to the season's first football game are exciting.
For Jacksonville State's Rich Rodriguez, it's a little different.
“Honestly, my wife will tell you, I’m about miserable the first week,” the Gamecocks’ second-year head coach said. “It isn’t so much not ready to play a game. It’s just you don’t really know what you’ve got.”
What Rodriguez does have is questions.
“Are we going to be one of the first teams to ever transition from I-AA to I-A and make a bowl game?” Rodriguez said. “Because I’m not sure if anyone has done it in the last 20 years? I don’t know, but that is the goal.
“I don’t know if we are big enough and deep enough and fast enough, what have you to win a conference title or to be that good out of the gates. But we’re not going to forfeit anything. We’re going to try as hard as we can, and the first game is a good measuring stick, but it is not the only measuring stick.”
Rodriguez and his players have mentioned the team’s goal of earning a bowl invitation a few times throughout fall camp.
The Gamecocks are ineligible for the Conference USA Championship Game this season since they are still a program in transition from FCS to FBS. They are also technically ineligible for a postseason spot when the initial wave of invitations goes out. However, it’s not uncommon for more bowl spots to exist than bowl-eligible teams. If this happens again in 2023, Jacksonville State will receive consideration for one of the final spots.
Of course, to be a part of that conversation, the Gamecocks must win at least six games. Doing so likely requires the team to exceed its placement of seventh in the preseason Conference USA prediction. Beating UTEP at home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday would help.
“I love it,” Jax State safety Jeremiah Harris said. “I love being an underdog. I love it. I’ve always been an underdog all my life.”
Harris said the team used the disrespect they felt at being picked fourth out of six teams in the ASUN last season to fuel the team’s 9-2 run that included an unofficial conference championship.
The Gamecocks don’t need to run the table in conference play again this season to make history. The program’s first FBS team will do that just by taking the field, but that opportunity doesn’t come for free.
“Of course, it comes with a little pressure, but it is normal,” Jax State center Treylen Brown said. “Last year, we weren’t supposed to be good at all, and people didn’t think we were going to be good. So obviously, we had that pressure of being like seventh and trying to prove ourselves, but it is cool that we get to make history. We get to be the first team. We’re taking that next step for Jax State, and it is good to be a senior a part of that team.”
Throughout preseason camp, Jacksonville State players have sounded thrilled with the chance to prove themselves at the FBS level this season. Normally, Rodriguez echoes their excitement.
Instead, on Tuesday, the head coach couldn’t help but mention that he wished that college football would follow the lead of the NFL and so many other college sports that hold preseason and exhibition games.
“It all counts from the start, so that makes me as a head coach probably a lot more anxious than I should be,” Rodriguez said. “Now I’ve done this, what does it say now 26 years? … It is still the same. I hope we play well, I hope we do this, I hope we do that, and all the things that you go through that you do, you hope it happens. It was the same way last year when we opened up, and it is the same thing this year.”