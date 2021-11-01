Report: Jacksonville State 'will likely' join Conference USA in all sports

The Action Network is reporting that Jacksonville State is one of four schools that "will likely" join the Conference USA in all sports.
If that were to happen, it would require JSU to move from the FCS to the FBS. The school has been in what is now called the FCS since its move to NCAA Division I athletics in 1995.
In a report written by Brett McMurphy and attributed to "sources," the network is reporting that JSU will join FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and fellow FCS member Sam Houston State in moving to the C-USA. The report says an announcement could happen by the end of the week.
The league has 14 member schools, but nine already have announced they're leaving. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, Texas-San Antonio and UAB are headed to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi are joining the Sun Bet.
In addition, The Action Network is reporting that Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky "likely" will join the Mid-American Conference.
If those two schools join the exodus, the only members left would be Texas-El Paso, Florida International and Louisiana Tech.
Just this past July, the Gamecocks switched from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN Conference.
Switching to the C-USA and moving up to the FBS would lead to a substantial increase in revenue, as the C-USA is one of the leagues that is part of the College Football Playoff and receives money from that.
This story will be updated.