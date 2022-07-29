 Skip to main content
Report: Jacksonville State adds Eastern Michigan to 2023, 2024 football schedule

jsu football spring game 009 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State will face Eastern Michigan in a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024, according to a report from FBschedules.com.

Eastern Michigan will play at JSU on Sept. 23, 2023, and the Gamecocks will make the trip to Ypsilanti, Mich., to play at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 14, 2024. Eastern Michigan confirmed the series on a schedule page in its 2022 football media guide.

