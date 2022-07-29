Report: Jacksonville State adds Eastern Michigan to 2023, 2024 football schedule

Jacksonville State will face Eastern Michigan in a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024, according to a report from FBschedules.com.
Eastern Michigan will play at JSU on Sept. 23, 2023, and the Gamecocks will make the trip to Ypsilanti, Mich., to play at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 14, 2024. Eastern Michigan confirmed the series on a schedule page in its 2022 football media guide.
Eastern Michigan is an FBS program that plays in the Mid-American Conference. JSU is playing in the ASUN Conference this year in its last season in the FCS, but the Gamecocks will move to Conference USA next summer.
The two teams never have played in football.
In 2023, JSU also has a home game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 2 and at South Carolina on Nov. 4. Those two games and the Eastern Michigan contest are the only three games made public for JSU's 2023 football schedule.
Aug. 27, Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery
Sept. 10, Murray State, away
Oct. 1, Kennesaw State, home
Oct. 15, North Alabama, away
Oct. 22, Southeastern Louisiana, home
Oct. 29, Austin Peay, away
Nov. 12, Eastern Kentucky, home
Nov. 19, Central Arkansas, away
JSU 2023 incomplete schedule
Sept. 2, Kennesaw State, home
Sept. 23, Eastern Michigan, home
Nov. 4, South Carolina, away
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.