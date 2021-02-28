Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU's win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State prevailed in a plodding game of keepaway with Tennessee Tech 27-10 on Saturday:
Offense: B
Three turnovers prevent an A here, but JSU outgained Tech 274-75 on the ground, averaged 6.2 per rush and game one kneeldown at the end of the game short of 400 total yards. Quarterback Zion Webb produced 196 total yards in his first collegiate start, and running back Uriah West broke a 66-yard run en route to 106 yards on the night.
Defense: A
JSU’s defense gave up 227 total yards, came up with five turnovers and made two red-zone stops. All of Tech’s points came on short-field drives following JSU turnovers.
Special teams: B+
A 7-yard Cole Porch punt shank into the wind was the ding, and neither of JSU’s punters averaged 40 yards. Porch was 27.7 yards on three tries. Otherwise, Alen Karajic was perfect on field goals and extra points. Umstead Sanders blocked a field goal, and Stevonte Tullis recovered a muffed punt to give JSU the ball and the chance for the “victory formation.”
Coaching: A
It’s hard to argue the result and how JSU’s offensive staff are working things with Zion Webb at quarterback. They know they can run the ball. They know the running game and short passes will open up a deep shot or two during the game. Oh, and for those who harp on such things, JSU had three penalties for 30 yards.
Overall: A
JSU bagged its first victory over a ranked team since beating then-No. 4 Eastern Washington in 2019. The 16th-ranked Gamecocks dominated No. 23 Tennessee Tech, which beat 2019 OVC champion Austin Peay to open the spring season.