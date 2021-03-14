Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU's win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State spent a quarter-plus stumbling then awoke to beat Tennessee-Martin 37-20 on Sunday:
Offense: B-
It took three possessions, beset by false-start and holding penalties, for JSU to get going, but going JSU got. The Gamecocks scored three touchdowns in the final 10:53 of the second quarter, going from an 88-27 disadvantage in total yards to a 254-98 advantage by halftime. Webb hit on a 67-yard pass to Dave Russell III and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ahmad Edwards.
Defense: C
The low mark for JSU’s defense was giving up a 12-play, 95-yard UTM drive for a touchdown in the second quarter. JSU helped the drive with targeting and pass-interference penalties. The Gamecocks gave up more than one touchdown for the first time in four games. Credit the Gamecocks, however, for another short-field success, holding the Skyhawks to a field goal after Quan Charleston muffed a punt at JSU’s 27-yard line. JSU also held UTM to a missed field goal after the Skyhawks reached JSU’s 14 in the third quarter and a short field goal after they reached the 4 later in the third.
Special teams: D
Quan Charleston muffed a punt, JSU’s second muff in as many games, setting up a UTM field goal. Karajic missed a 38-yard field goal and had an extra point blocked. A play that no doubt will make ESPN highlights saved a passing grade.Karajic's line-drive kickoff late in the second quarter hit UTM’s UTM Takeem Young in the face mask, becoming a live ball. It bounced back to the JSU 14, where Karajic made the first fumble recovery of his career. JSU ball.
Coaching: C-
Clearly, JSU didn’t come ready to play Sunday. Clearly, the coaching staff found a way to crank the engine, 20 game minutes after the Gamecocks got off the bus.
Overall: C
It goes down as another JSU victory, the Gamecocks’ sixth in a row. They’re undefeated in their last year of OVC play. Clearly, however, a start like JSU had at Martin on Sunday could end up costing the Gamecocks down the road.