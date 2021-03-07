You are the owner of this article.
Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU's win

JSU TSU football

Jacksonville State's Zion Webb fakes out Tennessee State's Kenyon Andrews during the JSU vs Tennessee State OVC football game in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville State prevailed in dominating style at Tennessee State on Sunday, 38-16:

Offense: B

The offense had two of JSU’s three turnovers, including a Zion Webb interception and a Pat Jackson fumble, and the Gamecocks had a quarter-and-a-half lull in the third and half of the fourth quarter. Still, JSU gained 452 yards, including 280 passing.

Defense: B+

The Gamecocks gave up a 58-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and would’ve given up a deep ball in the second quarter, but for an overthrow. Still, the Gamecocks held TSU to 225 total yards with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Three TSU red-zone trips ended in field goals.

Special teams: C

Jayson Jones muffed a punt for one of JSU’s turnovers, which also resulted in a TSU field goal, and JSU nearly had another mishap fielding a punt in the third quarter. Then again, Jack Dawson averaged 43.7 yards on six punts, and Alen Karajic was perfect on five extra points and a 26-yard field goal.

Coaching: B+

Offensive design and play calling resulted in quite a spreading around of the ball. JSU had 10 different pass receivers and seven different rushers. Three running backs caught passes, and wide receiver Mike Pettway had two end-arounds. The only knock comes during JSU’s offensive downtime in much of the second quarter, all of the third and half of the fourth. Maybe more first-down passes prevents third down and long.

Overall: B

JSU won its second OVC game in a row by three scores, and the Gamecocks did it on the road Sunday. This team has a promising look.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

