Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU's win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville State prevailed in dominating style at Tennessee State on Sunday, 38-16:
Offense: B
The offense had two of JSU’s three turnovers, including a Zion Webb interception and a Pat Jackson fumble, and the Gamecocks had a quarter-and-a-half lull in the third and half of the fourth quarter. Still, JSU gained 452 yards, including 280 passing.
Defense: B+
The Gamecocks gave up a 58-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and would’ve given up a deep ball in the second quarter, but for an overthrow. Still, the Gamecocks held TSU to 225 total yards with six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Three TSU red-zone trips ended in field goals.
Special teams: C
Jayson Jones muffed a punt for one of JSU’s turnovers, which also resulted in a TSU field goal, and JSU nearly had another mishap fielding a punt in the third quarter. Then again, Jack Dawson averaged 43.7 yards on six punts, and Alen Karajic was perfect on five extra points and a 26-yard field goal.
Coaching: B+
Offensive design and play calling resulted in quite a spreading around of the ball. JSU had 10 different pass receivers and seven different rushers. Three running backs caught passes, and wide receiver Mike Pettway had two end-arounds. The only knock comes during JSU’s offensive downtime in much of the second quarter, all of the third and half of the fourth. Maybe more first-down passes prevents third down and long.
Overall: B
JSU won its second OVC game in a row by three scores, and the Gamecocks did it on the road Sunday. This team has a promising look.