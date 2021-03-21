You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s win

JSU SEMO action

Jacksonville State's Umstead Sanders sacks Southeast Missouri State's Andrew Bunch during the JSU vs SEMO, OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State scored a workman-like victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, 21-3:

Offense: B

Good start, hibernation, another burst, hibernation, turnover then big play. The Gamecocks produced two nine-play touchdown drives, one 75 and one 82 yards, and looked dominant doing it. JSU went into hibernation between those drives and after, and an ill-advised Webb pass for an interception gave SEMO a chance in the third quarter, but then Webb made a play to avoid the rush and find Samuel for a catch-and-run TD.

Defense: A

Through injuries, JSU’s defense continues to dominate. The defense kept the pressure off during the offense’s down times and stood when needed, holding SEMO to a field goal and a missed field goal, after Webb’s interception spotted the Redhawks at JSU’s 42-yard line. Jaquez Payton won position for a third-quarter interception on a deep ball.

Special teams: B-

The headline here is no muffed punts after muffs resulted in turnovers at Tennessee State and Tennessee-Martin. Alen Karajic made all three extra points but missed a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter. Punting was adequate, though Jack Dawson shanked one out of bounds in the third quarter.

Coaching: B

JSU clearly came out ready to play after an ugly first quarter-plus at UT-Martin, driving the ball 75 yards for the game’s first score. The Gamecocks also showed a new wrinkle or two in formations, and it was effective.

Overall: B

JSU’s control of this game was never shaky. The defense made sure of that. It just could’ve been more dominant. Bottom line: JSU has won seven consecutive games and is off to a 4-0 start in the OVC. Barring collapse, this is a playoff-bound team with potential to advance.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags