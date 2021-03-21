Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State scored a workman-like victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, 21-3:
Offense: B
Good start, hibernation, another burst, hibernation, turnover then big play. The Gamecocks produced two nine-play touchdown drives, one 75 and one 82 yards, and looked dominant doing it. JSU went into hibernation between those drives and after, and an ill-advised Webb pass for an interception gave SEMO a chance in the third quarter, but then Webb made a play to avoid the rush and find Samuel for a catch-and-run TD.
Defense: A
Through injuries, JSU’s defense continues to dominate. The defense kept the pressure off during the offense’s down times and stood when needed, holding SEMO to a field goal and a missed field goal, after Webb’s interception spotted the Redhawks at JSU’s 42-yard line. Jaquez Payton won position for a third-quarter interception on a deep ball.
Special teams: B-
The headline here is no muffed punts after muffs resulted in turnovers at Tennessee State and Tennessee-Martin. Alen Karajic made all three extra points but missed a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter. Punting was adequate, though Jack Dawson shanked one out of bounds in the third quarter.
Coaching: B
JSU clearly came out ready to play after an ugly first quarter-plus at UT-Martin, driving the ball 75 yards for the game’s first score. The Gamecocks also showed a new wrinkle or two in formations, and it was effective.
Overall: B
JSU’s control of this game was never shaky. The defense made sure of that. It just could’ve been more dominant. Bottom line: JSU has won seven consecutive games and is off to a 4-0 start in the OVC. Barring collapse, this is a playoff-bound team with potential to advance.