Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State opened the FCS playoffs with a 49-14 victory over Davidson on Saturday:
Offense: B+
The only glitch was Zion Webb’s second quarter interception, but the Gamecocks made explosive plays in the running and passing games and scored in bunches.
Defense: B
It took a quarter for JSU to find footing against Davidson’s triple option, which held the ball for 13 minutes and 20 seconds of the first quarter’s 15 minutes. But it amounted to one touchdown, and JSU made stops after, holding the Wildcats well under their average for rushing yards.
Special teams: A
JSU’s special teams came up with likely the most consequential play of the day when Demarco Price raced down field to cover a kickoff and recovered the untouched ball at Davidson’s 22-yard line, setting up Webb’s touchdown pass to Michael Pettway for a 28-7 halftime lead. JSU scored twice in seven seconds, thanks to Price’s hustle.
Coaching: A
Clearly, JSU adjusted after Davidson’s first-quarter success. After the Wildcats held the ball 13:20 in the first quarter, they finished at 41:59. Their long touchdown drive late in the first quarter and into the second, plus a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth, was all of consequence they could mount.
Overall: A
This game will go down as JSU’s most dominant showing in a playoff game since a 62-10 thrashing of Sam Houston State in the 2015 semifinals. The two games had a similar, snowballing feel because JSU scored in bunches with big plays and a special-teams play or two.