Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State opened the 2021 season with a 31-0 loss to UAB:
Offense: F
JSU needs to be able to run the ball to open the pass and couldn’t. UAB dominated up front. With rare exceptions, JSU backs had nowhere to go. That meant UAB could rush four on passing downs, and JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper had tighter throwing windows.
Defense: C-
JSU’s defense kept the Gamecocks in it for a half. More than half of UAB’s 182 first-half yards came on one drive, which ended in the Blazers’ lone score. The notable problem was in the secondary, where UAB found more big-play chances than it hit in the first half but started hitting them in the second.
Special teams: C
This grade would be higher, but for a blocked punt late in the second quarter. Punter Jack Dawson was having a game to that point, averaging 52.5 yards on his first four punts. JSU’s coverage and return games had bright moments, as well.
Coaching: C
What could JSU coach John Grass and staff do? The FCS Gamecocks came up against a nearly ranked FBS team and were outmanned.
Overall: C-
Again, expectations should match circumstances. UAB won the line of scrimmage against a veteran JSU offensive line that does much better against FBS competition.