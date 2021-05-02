Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s season ended with a 20-14 loss to Delaware in the second round of the FCS playoffs Sunday:
Offense: D
JSU struggled with Delaware’s zone-style defense before quarterback Zion Webb’s day ended with a knee injury in the second quarter. Backup AC Graham had two shining moments ... a 74-yard run to set up Uriah West’s 1-yard touchdown run, and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jared Scott with 41 seconds left. In the middle, JSU could not sustain drives.
Defense: B-
After a rugged start against a quarterback who could scramble and throw accurately, JSU’s defense found footing and held Delaware to two field goals after the first quarter. Jacquez Payton’s interception and a fumble recovery gave the defense two takeaways. The defense played well enough to win this game, but the offense could mount little to help.
Special teams: B
No mishaps here for JSU. Jack Dawson had a strong game punting, and Delaware got nothing out of the return game. Neither did JSU, but special teams weren’t the problem on this day and did OK in what opportunities they had to impact the game, positively or negatively.
Coaching: C
Some days, there just aren’t answers. JSU clearly came with new wrinkles on offense, hoping to counter a different defensive look than what the Gamecocks typically see. Did they get too cute? Would what JSU has done all season have worked against this defense? What to do, when you’re down to your third and fourth quarterbacks?
Overall: B
Sunday was not a good day for JSU, but it was a good season. The Gamecocks won 10 games and their ninth Ohio Valley Conference championship. They earned a No. 4 national seed in the playoffs and won a playoff game. They played more games than any team in the playoffs and had a lot of success.