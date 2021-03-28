You are the owner of this article.
Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s loss

JSU AP action

Jacksonville State's Josh Samuel gets ran down by Austin Peay's Terrell Vassel during the JSU vs Austin Peay, OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State played its worst game of the season Sunday, falling to Austin Peay 13-10:

Offense: F

As it was against Southeast Missouri State a week prior, JSU drove for a touchdown on the Gamecocks’ first possession, with Josh Samuel’s 48-yard catch and run the big play. From that point forward, it was ugly. JSU committed four first-half turnovers, including three Zion Webb interceptions, and was lucky to be within 13-7 at halftime. His fourth interception, with 4:13 left in the game, came with no JSU receiver in the area. His fumble ended JSU's last-gasp drive.

Defense: C

On the positive side, JSU kept the game winnable on a day when the Gamecocks did plenty to lose a football game. The Gamecocks came up with another stop when an opponent started in their territory, thanks to a Nicario Harper’s interception after Pat Jackson’s third fumble of the spring gave Austin Peay the chance to score. On the negative, JSU’s three third-down offsides penalties plus a personal foul helped to sustain Austin Peay’s 20-play, second-quarter scoring drive.

Special teams: C-

Alen Karajic made one of two field-goal attempts, missing wide-right from 49 yards and hitting from 36. Jack Dawson averaged 42.8 yards on three punts. No mishaps or penalty issues here. Quan Charleston made a fair catch on at JSU’s 8-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: F

JSU has had four games this season where it finished with 50-or-fewer penalty yards, but the Gamecocks have had three games with 80-or-more yards. Personal foul, conduct and offsides penalties kept JSU fans in facepalm mode Sunday. John Grass’ staff must solve this problem.

Overall: F

This is not how a top 10 team with hopes for a conference title and things beyond plays at home. JSU fans deserved better.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

