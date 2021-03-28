Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State played its worst game of the season Sunday, falling to Austin Peay 13-10:
Offense: F
As it was against Southeast Missouri State a week prior, JSU drove for a touchdown on the Gamecocks’ first possession, with Josh Samuel’s 48-yard catch and run the big play. From that point forward, it was ugly. JSU committed four first-half turnovers, including three Zion Webb interceptions, and was lucky to be within 13-7 at halftime. His fourth interception, with 4:13 left in the game, came with no JSU receiver in the area. His fumble ended JSU's last-gasp drive.
Defense: C
On the positive side, JSU kept the game winnable on a day when the Gamecocks did plenty to lose a football game. The Gamecocks came up with another stop when an opponent started in their territory, thanks to a Nicario Harper’s interception after Pat Jackson’s third fumble of the spring gave Austin Peay the chance to score. On the negative, JSU’s three third-down offsides penalties plus a personal foul helped to sustain Austin Peay’s 20-play, second-quarter scoring drive.
Special teams: C-
Alen Karajic made one of two field-goal attempts, missing wide-right from 49 yards and hitting from 36. Jack Dawson averaged 42.8 yards on three punts. No mishaps or penalty issues here. Quan Charleston made a fair catch on at JSU’s 8-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Coaching: F
JSU has had four games this season where it finished with 50-or-fewer penalty yards, but the Gamecocks have had three games with 80-or-more yards. Personal foul, conduct and offsides penalties kept JSU fans in facepalm mode Sunday. John Grass’ staff must solve this problem.
Overall: F
This is not how a top 10 team with hopes for a conference title and things beyond plays at home. JSU fans deserved better.