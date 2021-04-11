Report card: Grading offense, defense and other areas in JSU’s 28-14 win at Murray State

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State scored a road victory over Murray State on Sunday, 28-14:
Offense: A
Zion Webb put up a highly efficient, turnover-free day, and JSU blew holes in Murray State’s defense. The Gamecocks scored four touchdowns in four red-zone chances and gained 444 total yards.
Defense: B-
JSU’s defense dominated for long enough stretches that it never felt like Murray State threatened to win the game. A blown coverage resulted in the Racers’ first-quarter touchdown, and the Gamecocks were playing with a 28-7 lead when Murray State drove 88 yards for its fourth-quarter score. JSU forced four incomplete passes after Murray State had first and goal at the 7-yard line with three minutes left. Jamias Presley came up with an interception to end Murray State's last-gasp drive
Special teams: B+
Punter Jack Dawson made the play of the day with a tackle that prevented a longer return in the third quarter. He also averaged 40.4 yards on five punts. No significant glitches on special teams.
Coaching: A
JSU mixed more Webb runs into the offense in a game to determine a conference title and playoff berth, and expect to see more of that in the playoffs. He rushed for two scores and some other big runs. It made JSU’s running attack that much more lethal.
Overall: A
JSU is an Ohio Valley Conference champion for the ninth time and bound for the FCS playoffs. For the second week in a row, the Gamecocks took care of business on the road after the loss to Austin Peay at home.