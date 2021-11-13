Report card: Grading JSU's performance at Lamar

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 38-7 victory at Lamar compare to ours?
Offense: A
JSU gained 493 total yards. Ron Wiggins rushed for touchdowns of 18 and 55 yards. Zerrick Cooper also threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to P.J. Wells, 33 yards to Ahmad Edwards and 21 yards to Jayson Jones.
Defense: A
The Gamecocks held Lamar to 147 total yards, 68 in one drive. It was a dominating showing against a struggling offense. JSU also recovered a Lamar fumbles.
Special teams: B-
Jayson Jones returned a punt 16 yards in the fourth quarter, marking JSU's longest punt return since 2019. Alen Karajic was perfect on three PATs and a 21-yard field goal.
Coaching: A
Maxwell Thurmond gets the victory in his first game as JSU's interim head coach.
Overall: A
JSU dominated the game and got its second consecutive victory.
—Joe Medley