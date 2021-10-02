Report card: Grading JSU's performance at Kennesaw State

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 31-6 loss to Kennesaw State compare to ours?
Offense: F
The Gamecocks didn’t get enough out of scoring opportunities for the second week in a row, and quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw his first two interceptions of the season.
Defense: F
Could. Not. Get. Off. The. Field.
Special teams: F
KSU blocked Alen Karajic’s lone field goal attempt, and the special teams were little help on a day when the rest of the team needed lots of it.
Coaching: F
The coaching staff’s job is to find answers. After back-to-back weeks of the same problems, the Gamecocks might be facing the reality that answers to their issues don’t exist, but the buck stops you know where.
Overall: F
This was a devastating loss, on the heels of another devastating loss. JSU’s playoff chances are teetering.
—Joe Medley