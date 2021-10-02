You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report card: Grading JSU's performance at Kennesaw State

JSU KSU Action

Jacksonville State's Josh Samuel splits Kennesaw State's Chance Bates and Kerick Reese during the JSU vs Kennesaw State ASUN NCAA football game football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 31-6 loss to Kennesaw State compare to ours? 

Offense: F

The Gamecocks didn’t get enough out of scoring opportunities for the second week in a row, and quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw his first two interceptions of the season.

Defense: F

Could. Not. Get. Off. The. Field.

Special teams: F

KSU blocked Alen Karajic’s lone field goal attempt, and the special teams were little help on a day when the rest of the team needed lots of it.

Coaching: F

The coaching staff’s job is to find answers. After back-to-back weeks of the same problems, the Gamecocks might be facing the reality that answers to their issues don’t exist, but the buck stops you know where.

Overall: F

This was a devastating loss, on the heels of another devastating loss. JSU’s playoff chances are teetering.

—Joe Medley

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags