Report card: Grading JSU's performance at Eastern Kentucky

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 39-31 loss at Eastern Kentucky compare to ours?
Offense: B
It’s hard to fault 422 yards in total offense, including 171 on the ground. It would be an A effort, but a couple of early red-zone failures wound up costing the Gamecocks.
Defense: C-
Again, this could’ve been a higher grade … until EKU drove 75 yards in 44 seconds to force overtime. The defense almost saved it with a goal-line stand in the first overtime but let a man open in the back of the end zone on fourth down.
Special teams: A
Alen Karajic hit his only field-goal try and all four PATs, and Jack Dawson averaged 45.8 yards on six points. Jayson Jones returned a punt 28 yards, JSU’s longest punt return in four years.
Coaching: B
JSU’s going for it on fourth and two instead of kicking a chip-shot field goal with the game tied 17-17 was not a coaching decision. The plan was a “freeze” with a check to the sideline, but JSU center Zack Cangelosi saw what appeared to be EKU defenders jump offsides and made the decision to snap, believing JSU had a free play. No offsides penalty was called.
Overall: B-
JSU had this game won so many times. JSU should’ve won the game. JSU played so many close games this season, beating Florida State, North Alabama and Stephen F. Austin, which remains ranked in FCS polls, but falling to now-eighth-ranked Tennessee-Martin and EKU. Every time, a play here or there changes the outcome.
—Joe Medley