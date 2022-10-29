Report card: Grading JSU's performance at Austin Peay

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 40-16 win at Austin Peay:
Offense: B+
Save for one Zion Webb interception, JSU overcame the loss of running back Anwar Lewis for a big day, complete with Webb’s deep-ball completions and Sterling Galban’s reverse touchdown pass to Webb.
Defense: B-
The Gamecocks followed a not-so-great first half with a dominant second half, shutting out Austin Peay with two interceptions in the final two quarters.
Special teams: A-
Both teams missed an extra point at the same end of the stadium, but Alen Karajic kicked two field goals, and JSU returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.
Coaching: A
After a disappointing showing against SLU last week and a difficult first half Saturday, Rich Rodriguez and staff found the magic for a big rebound.
Overall: A
JSU’s regains its footing after its worst day against FCS competition this season and stays on course in its big picture, improving to 3-0 in ASUN play.
— Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
