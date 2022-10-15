Report card: Grading JSU's performance against UNA

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 47-31 victory over North Alabama:
Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 47-31 victory over North Alabama:
Offense: A
Webb’s passing spearheaded a 31-point first half, and JSU continued to run the ball well with Aaron McLaughlin at quarterback in the second.
Defense: B-
JSU let a 31-7 lead become a 31-28 lead. The saving grace was three red-zone stops, one on fourth and two from JSU’s 4, and JSU forced three turnovers.
Special teams: A
No punt mishaps. Jack Dawson averaged 47 yards a punt, and Alen Karajic did Alen Karajic things, hitting all three of four field goals (only miss was from 50 yards) and banging kickoffs off of the wall in left field.
Coaching: B
UNA won the adjustments game, hence its comeback from a 31-7 hole, but JSU answered to retake control of the game. JSU’s blazing start coming out of an open date says it was a good week.
Overall: B-
UNA has always played superior JSU teams close, so factor that in, but things got uncomfortable in the third and early fourth quarters for the Gamecocks. In the end, JSU is 6-1, UNA 1-5.
— Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
