Report card: Grading JSU's performance against UNA

JSU scenes-bcBC__8101.jpg

The JSU-UNA game was held at Toyota Field in Madison, Al. home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas minor league baseball team.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 47-31 victory over North Alabama:

Offense: A

Joe Medley