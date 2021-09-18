Report card: Grading JSU's performance against UNA

Jacksonville State is 2-1 after beating North Alabama 27-24 on Saturday:
Offense: B
Considering that JSU went without record-setting quarterback Zerrick Cooper, credit goes to the Matthew Caldwell-led unit for doing just enough with a true freshman at quarterback to escape with a victory.
Defense: C
JSU overcame a depleted secondary, surviving without starting safeties Nicario Harper, an All-American, and Jeremiah Harris. It took two defensive touchdowns and another key fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, but JSU's defense found a way to hold its own on a night when tackling lacked.
Special teams: B-
The only glitches were Alen Karajic’s missed field goal in the third quarter and an off-sides penalty on an extra point. Karajic hit two of three tries on the night and all three extra points.
Coaching: A
JSU found a way to win without an All-American quarterback and safety. Enough said.
Overall: A
See “coaching.”
—Joe Medley