Report card: Grading JSU's performance against UNA

JSU. UNA action

Jacksonville State's Matthew Caldwell grabs a high snap during the JSU vs UNA ASUN football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State is 2-1 after beating North Alabama 27-24 on Saturday:

Offense: B

Considering that JSU went without record-setting quarterback Zerrick Cooper, credit goes to the Matthew Caldwell-led unit for doing just enough with a true freshman at quarterback to escape with a victory.

Defense: C

JSU overcame a depleted secondary, surviving without starting safeties Nicario Harper, an All-American, and Jeremiah Harris. It took two defensive touchdowns and another key fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, but JSU's defense found a way to hold its own on a night when tackling lacked.

Special teams: B-

The only glitches were Alen Karajic’s missed field goal in the third quarter and an off-sides penalty on an extra point. Karajic hit two of three tries on the night and all three extra points.

Coaching: A

JSU found a way to win without an All-American quarterback and safety. Enough said.

Overall: A

See “coaching.”

—Joe Medley

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

