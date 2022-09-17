 Skip to main content
Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Tulsa

JSU-Tulsa Galban

JSU receiver Sterling Galban makes a catch against Tulsa on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU photo

Offense: D

JSU gets an F for the Aaron McLaughlin’s time at quarterback, which covered the first quarter plus, but gets a passing grade for much improved play when previous starter Zion Webb took over.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.