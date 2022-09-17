Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Tulsa

Offense: D
JSU gets an F for the Aaron McLaughlin’s time at quarterback, which covered the first quarter plus, but gets a passing grade for much improved play when previous starter Zion Webb took over.
Defense: F
Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin shredded the Gamecocks, hitting them short, middle and deep. The Golden Hurricane averaged 391 passing yards before Saturday, and Brin had 373 at halftime.
Special teams: D
JSU gets a passing grade because kicker Alen Karajic was once again brilliant, hitting a 46-yard field goal. His kickoff touchbacks included an 80-yard kick, after a Tulsa safety. However, JSU had two snap mishaps on punts, one resulting in the Tulsa safety, and a conduct penalty that gave Tulsa possession at its 40-yard line after Karajic’s 80-yard touchback. JSU also muffed a punt.
Coaching: F
McLaughlin didn’t look ready for his first start. The fact that Webb-led offense led to all of JSU’s points means JSU might could’ve had a less embarrassing day from the start. A week after JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said the Gamecocks “lost poise” at times at Murray State, they had conduct and roughness calls again.
Overall: F
JSU has come to expect something better than embarrassment against FBS competition. A Group of 5 team embarrassed the Gamecocks on Saturday.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
