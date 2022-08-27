Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Stephen F. Austin

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin compare to ours?
Offense: A
How do your thoughts about JSU’s 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin compare to ours?
Offense: A
JSU ran 65 plays and gained 484 total yards with 23 first downs in just more than three quarters of football, finishing on pace for first-year head coach Rich Rodriguez’s goals.
Defense: B
The Gamecocks gave up a few explosive plays, but a JSU turnover set up one of SFA’s touchdowns. It was bend-don’t-break for the Beaks.
Special teams: B-
JSU suffered a blocked field goal at point-blank range in the second quarter, and Jack Dawson’s one punt went for 22 yards. The Gamecocks gave up no big returns, however, and Cole Fuller’s recovery of a dropped punt snap gave JSU a special-teams touchdown.
Coaching: A
Give Rodriguez credit. He took his team up against a top 10 team and dominated in his first game with that team. First games with a new head coach shouldn’t look this good, especially against ranked competition.
Overall: A
All JSU did to usher in a new era was beat the No. 10 team in FCS football soundly.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
