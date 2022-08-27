 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Stephen F. Austin

JSU-SFA Sterling Galban

JSU wide receiver Sterling Galban during the Jacksonvillle State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. Photo by Bill Wilson.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin compare to ours?

Offense: A

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.