Report card: Grading JSU's performance against SLU

Analysis of Jacksonville State’s 31-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana:
Offense: F
But for a good second quarter, this performance would've been a total disaster. JSU never sustained drives in this game, scoring its two touchdowns on big plays.
Defense: C
JSU’s defense played well enough to win if the offense had its normal game. The Gamecocks’ D spent too much time on the field and wore down in the fourth quarter.
Special teams: D
Kicker Alen Karajic and punter Jack Dawson did their part, but Sterling Galban fumbled on a punt return, and JSU gave up a 55-yard fake punt to set up an SLU field goal.
Coaching: F
JSU’s offense was anemic, and the Gamecocks looked uninspired. They had their worst day against FCS competition under Rich Rodriguez.
Overall: F
Put simply, this performance did not look like JSU football under Rodriguez.
— Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
