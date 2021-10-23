Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Sam Houston State

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 42-7 loss to Sam Houston State compare to ours?
Offense: F
The Gameocks just couldn’t consistently block Sam Houston State’s front seven, hence a tough day in the running game and constant pressure on quarterback Zerrick Cooper.
Defense: F
JSU came up with none of the defensive touchdowns that kept the Gamecocks’ season from looking much worse, record wise. JSU also gave up an 86-yard scoring drive and a 66-yard touchdown pass.
Special teams: D
Punter Jack Dawson had a sub-40-yard average, and Karajic missed a short field goal.
Coaching: D
The bottom line is that JSU lost big to a much better team Saturday. The question is, how did JSU go from beating Sam Houston 62-10 in a 2015 FCS semifinal to what happened Saturday.
Overall: F
JSU’s playoff hopes are on life support, at best. That victory at Florida State in September would look a whole lot better, if not for three blowout losses … two to FCS teams.
—Joe Medley