Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Sam Houston State

JSU falls

JSU's Ahmad Edwards is tackled after making a catch against Sam Houston State on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 42-7 loss to Sam Houston State compare to ours? 

Offense: F

The Gameocks just couldn’t consistently block Sam Houston State’s front seven, hence a tough day in the running game and constant pressure on quarterback Zerrick Cooper. 

Defense: F

JSU came up with none of the defensive touchdowns that kept the Gamecocks’ season from looking much worse, record wise. JSU also gave up an 86-yard scoring drive and a 66-yard touchdown pass.

Special teams: D

Punter Jack Dawson had a sub-40-yard average, and Karajic missed a short field goal.

Coaching: D

The bottom line is that JSU lost big to a much better team Saturday. The question is, how did JSU go from beating Sam Houston 62-10 in a 2015 FCS semifinal to what happened Saturday.

Overall: F

JSU’s playoff hopes are on life support, at best. That victory at Florida State in September would look a whole lot better, if not for three blowout losses … two to FCS teams.

—Joe Medley

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

