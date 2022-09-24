Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Nicholls

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 52-21 rout of Nicholls compare to ours?
Offense: A
JSU scored touchdowns on its first seven possessions, all with Zion Webb at quarterback, and points on its first eght
Defense: B-
Nicholls moved the ball and put up 21 points, but credit the Gamecocks with two interceptions. Kolbi Fuqua’s pick on the game’s first drive set up JSU’s first touchdown. JSU also mounted a goal-line stand and another fourth-down stop in the red zone in the fourth quarter.
Special teams: A-
Save for one Nicholls kickoff return late in the first half, JSU had a strong day. Alen Karajic kicked eight touchbacks in nine attempts and matched his career high with a 46-yard field goal.
Coaching: A
One can imagine a lot was said after JSU’s embarrassing performance at Tulsa last week. Rich Rodriguez and his staff obviously said the right things.
Overall: A
While noting that Nicholls remains a winless FCS team, JSU beat the Colonels like an aspiring FBS team should. The Gamecocks needed that a week after looking like they had no business aspiring upward.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
