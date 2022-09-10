Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Murray State

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 34-3 victory over Murray State compare to ours?
Offense: B-
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
How do your thoughts about JSU’s 34-3 victory over Murray State compare to ours?
Offense: B-
JSU’s offense did enough on a day when Murray State’s offense could do nothing. Three Anwar Lewis touchdown runs, one Ron Wiggins touchdown trot and two Alen Karajic field goals offset three JSU turnovers and long spans of sputtering.
Defense: A-
JSU kept the pressure on Murray State redshirt freshman quarterback Lucas Maue, who made his first career start. Until a garbage-time drive in the fourth quarter, the Racers’ best chances to score came on drives JSU aided with personal-foul penalties.
Special teams: B
Karajic made both of his field goal attempts and all three extra points, including one that was partially blocked. JSU also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble after Murray State initially converted a fake punt.
Coaching: A
Murray State coach Dean Hood did all he could to make it hard for JSU counterpart and old friend Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez had the better roster and made it harder for Hood.
Overall: B
JSU had a very workmanlike day against an overmatched opponent, overcoming three turnovers and 55 penalty yards on five flags to ultimately separate from Murray State. The 34-3 spread and 568 yardage total owed largely to a big fourth quarter.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.