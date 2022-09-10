 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Murray State

JSU-Murray State 2

JSU brought the heat to Murray State quarterback Lucas Maue all day Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU photo

How do your thoughts about JSU’s 34-3 victory over Murray State compare to ours?

Offense: B-

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.