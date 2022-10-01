 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Kennesaw State

JSU-KSU 2

JSU's Anwar Lewis celebrates a touchdown run against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

 JSU photo

Analysis of JSU’s 35-28 victory over Kennesaw State:

Offense: B-

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.