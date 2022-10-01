Report card: Grading JSU's performance against Kennesaw State

Analysis of JSU’s 35-28 victory over Kennesaw State:
Offense: B-
Three offensive turnovers dinged the Gamecocks, but 336 total yards and big plays when the Gamecocks needed them most saved them.
Defense: A
JSU gave up just four first downs in the second half, and KSU’s only touchdown after halftime followed a JSU muffed punt at the 5-yard line. The Gamecocks also came up with the game-ending strip sack and fumble recovery.
Special teams: D
Once again, kicker Alen Karajic was the bright spot and the biggest reason why JSU got a passing grade with two field goals. JSU also averaged 44.8 yards a punt, but two muffed punts kept KSU in the game, setting up two Owls touchdowns.
Coaching: A
Whatever Rich Rodriguez and his staff said at halftime worked. JSU played an inspired second half.
Overall: B+
In many ways, JSU was its own worst enemy, but the Gamecocks overcame all of that and finally got a win over Kennesaw State.
—Joe Medley
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
